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HomeNewsWorldIndian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

Earlier, the US military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian missile/drone attack hit Kuwait airport, damaging Terminal 1.
  • One person died, several injured; embassy assists Indian family.
  • Kuwait airport flights diverted, later resumed from Terminal 4.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of an Indian national following an attack on Kuwait airport earlier in the day.

“The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident,” the mission said in a statement.

According to the health ministry, a total of 63 people are injured.

Iranian Attack Targets Civilian Facilities In Kuwait

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said one person was killed in an Iranian attack targeting civilian facilities in the country, including the international airport and diplomatic missions.

The ministry did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged.

The strike marks an escalation for the oil-rich Gulf nation, which had witnessed relative calm since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced on April 8.

According to officials, Iran launched a salvo of missiles and drones at Kuwait, a close US ally, along with other Gulf states.

Kuwait Airport Hit, Flights Diverted

The early morning attack on Kuwait International Airport injured several people and forced authorities to divert flights, according to the state news agency.

The attack caused “severe damage” to the airport’s Terminal 1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Kuwait Airways announced that its Wednesday flights would be rescheduled. Shortly afterwards, the civil aviation authority said the national carrier had resumed operations from Terminal 4 after assessing the damage and implementing safety measures.

US Says Missiles Intercepted Or Failed Mid-Flight

Earlier, the US military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.

US Central Command also said a further wave of Iranian drones targeting US forces in Kuwait failed to strike their intended targets.

In a post on X, Central Command added that Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards neighbouring countries did not hit their targets.

ALSO READ: Ukrainian Drones Strike Saint Petersburg As Russia Hosts Major Economic Forum

In response, US forces carried out strikes on Qeshm Island and intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

ALSO READ: Kuwait Suspends Flights After Iranian Drone Attack Hits Airport, Several Injured

Before You Go

India 2047 vision: AI Will Transform Research and Coding, India Can Build Global AI Giants: Rajan Anandan

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the disruption at Kuwait International Airport?

Kuwait International Airport was hit by an Iranian attack involving missiles and drones. This strike caused severe damage to Terminal 1 and injured several people.

Who was responsible for the attack on Kuwait?

The attack on civilian facilities in Kuwait, including the international airport, was carried out by Iran. Iran launched a salvo of missiles and drones targeting Kuwait and other Gulf states.

Were there any casualties in the attacks on Kuwait?

Yes, one Indian national died following the attack on Kuwait airport. According to the health ministry, a total of 63 people died in relation to the attacks.

How did the attack affect flight operations at Kuwait Airport?

The attack forced authorities to divert flights and caused Kuwait Airways to reschedule. Operations later resumed from Terminal 4 after damage assessment and safety measures.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait Indian Killed In Kuwait Kuwait Drone Missile Attacks Kuwait Airport 63 Injured Kuwait
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