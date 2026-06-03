Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian missile/drone attack hit Kuwait airport, damaging Terminal 1.

One person died, several injured; embassy assists Indian family.

Kuwait airport flights diverted, later resumed from Terminal 4.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of an Indian national following an attack on Kuwait airport earlier in the day.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… June 3, 2026

“The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident,” the mission said in a statement.

According to the health ministry, a total of 63 people are injured.

Iranian Attack Targets Civilian Facilities In Kuwait

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said one person was killed in an Iranian attack targeting civilian facilities in the country, including the international airport and diplomatic missions.

The ministry did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged.

The strike marks an escalation for the oil-rich Gulf nation, which had witnessed relative calm since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced on April 8.

According to officials, Iran launched a salvo of missiles and drones at Kuwait, a close US ally, along with other Gulf states.

Kuwait Airport Hit, Flights Diverted

The early morning attack on Kuwait International Airport injured several people and forced authorities to divert flights, according to the state news agency.

The attack caused “severe damage” to the airport’s Terminal 1 building, the report said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Kuwait International Airport tonight.

The images coming out of Kuwait are shocking. Escalation in the Gulf is no longer a warning—it's a reality. #Kuwait #Kratos pic.twitter.com/DQiJwTMDNm — Indian Development & Infra (@Defence1100) June 3, 2026

Kuwait Airways announced that its Wednesday flights would be rescheduled. Shortly afterwards, the civil aviation authority said the national carrier had resumed operations from Terminal 4 after assessing the damage and implementing safety measures.

US Says Missiles Intercepted Or Failed Mid-Flight

Earlier, the US military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces.

US Central Command also said a further wave of Iranian drones targeting US forces in Kuwait failed to strike their intended targets.

In a post on X, Central Command added that Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards neighbouring countries did not hit their targets.

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In response, US forces carried out strikes on Qeshm Island and intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

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