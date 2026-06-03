Watch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'

The 2026 Indian Premier League season concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing their second consecutive title, but the defining narrative of the tournament belonged to a 15-year-old sensation. Following the tournament final, an elegant passing-of-the-baton moment went viral online when batting legend Virat Kohli shared an extended, warm interaction with Rajasthan Royals' breakout opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

With the youngster claiming the prestigious Orange Cap after an unprecedented campaign, Kohli offered crucial words of wisdom to guide the teenage prodigy through his transition from domestic revelation to global superstar.

Also Read | Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Guess Who?

Moments after the post-match presentation, Kohli was seen embracing the youngster and offering him clear guidance.

"Yaha se upar jaana hai. Jo hua hai vo achi mehnat ki wajah se, belief ki wajah se hua hai. Abhi kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai (nahi sunna hai). Ek Bihari sab pe bhari, phir khatam game."

Watch Video

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🤝 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🫶💪



The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026

As the youngest-ever player to secure an Orange Cap, Sooryavanshi is bound to face an overnight deluge of media hype, corporate endorsements, and immense public scrutiny. Drawing from nearly two decades of experiencing intense media spotlights, the former India captain strictly advised the teenager to protect his headspace:

"There is going to be a massive amount of noise around you from here on out - praise, expectations, and criticism. The key to longevity is to ignore all of it. Keep your head down, trust your process, and continue working on your game just the way you have been."

A Generation-Defining Campaign

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely revolutionized T20 batting parameters during IPL 2026, finishing the summer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He shattered the all-time tournament record by hammering 72 sixes, displaying a level of fearlessness that Kohli himself admitted forced veteran anchors across the league to evolve.

Virat Kohli's high praise was echoed by former teammate AB de Villiers, who revealed that Kohli privately told him, "AB, this kid (Vaibhav) is special. The boy can play," as the 15-year-old walked up to collect his trophy. With endorsements from both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Sooryavanshi's path forward is clear, provided he heeds the advice to stay grounded.