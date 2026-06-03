Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'

Watch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'

As the youngest-ever player to secure an Orange Cap, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is bound to face an overnight deluge of media hype, corporate endorsements, and immense public scrutiny

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 04:41 PM (IST)

The 2026 Indian Premier League season concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing their second consecutive title, but the defining narrative of the tournament belonged to a 15-year-old sensation. Following the tournament final, an elegant passing-of-the-baton moment went viral online when batting legend Virat Kohli shared an extended, warm interaction with Rajasthan Royals' breakout opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

With the youngster claiming the prestigious Orange Cap after an unprecedented campaign, Kohli offered crucial words of wisdom to guide the teenage prodigy through his transition from domestic revelation to global superstar.

Also Read | Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Guess Who?

Moments after the post-match presentation, Kohli was seen embracing the youngster and offering him clear guidance.

"Yaha se upar jaana hai. Jo hua hai vo achi mehnat ki wajah se, belief ki wajah se hua hai. Abhi kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai (nahi sunna hai). Ek Bihari sab pe bhari, phir khatam game."

Watch Video

As the youngest-ever player to secure an Orange Cap, Sooryavanshi is bound to face an overnight deluge of media hype, corporate endorsements, and immense public scrutiny. Drawing from nearly two decades of experiencing intense media spotlights, the former India captain strictly advised the teenager to protect his headspace:

"There is going to be a massive amount of noise around you from here on out - praise, expectations, and criticism. The key to longevity is to ignore all of it. Keep your head down, trust your process, and continue working on your game just the way you have been."

A Generation-Defining Campaign

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely revolutionized T20 batting parameters during IPL 2026, finishing the summer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He shattered the all-time tournament record by hammering 72 sixes, displaying a level of fearlessness that Kohli himself admitted forced veteran anchors across the league to evolve.

Virat Kohli's high praise was echoed by former teammate AB de Villiers, who revealed that Kohli privately told him, "AB, this kid (Vaibhav) is special. The boy can play," as the 15-year-old walked up to collect his trophy. With endorsements from both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Sooryavanshi's path forward is clear, provided he heeds the advice to stay grounded.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Indian Premier League title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second consecutive title in the 2026 IPL season.

Who was the breakout star of the IPL 2026 season?

The breakout star was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals. He won the prestigious Orange Cap.

What advice did Virat Kohli give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Kohli advised Vaibhav to ignore external noise, stay grounded, and continue working on his game. He emphasized trusting his process for longevity.

What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break in IPL 2026?

He set a new tournament record by hammering 72 sixes. Sooryavanshi also finished with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30.

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'
Watch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'
Cricket
Big Twist Before IND vs AFG Test! India Squad Likely To See Major Change
Big Twist Before IND vs AFG Test! India Squad Likely To See Major Change
Cricket
Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category
Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category
Cricket
Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Siddharth Kaul's Surprising Career Shift
Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Siddharth Kaul's Surprising Career Shift
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Forensic Probe Intensifies as Safety Failures Come Under Scanner
Delhi Hotel Fire: Anger Erupts as Safety Lapses, Locked Exits Linked to 21 Deaths
Breaking: Basement Rooms, No Exit Route Raise Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Questions Raised Over Illegal Commercial Activity in Residential Area After Delhi Hotel Incident
India 2047 vision: AI Will Transform Research and Coding, India Can Build Global AI Giants: Rajan Anandan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget