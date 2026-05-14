CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK's England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled out with thigh injury.

Overton sent to UK for further medical evaluation and management.

CSK faces continued injury setbacks impacting squad balance significantly.

CSK Injury Blow IPL 2026: Yet again, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a setback in their injury-hit IPL 2026 campaign after England all-rounder Jamie Overton was ruled out temporarily and sent back to the United Kingdom for further medical evaluation. The five-time IPL champions confirmed that Overton is struggling with a right thigh injury and will undergo additional assessment back home. The franchise shared the update through their official social media channels. The development comes as another major concern for Chennai, who have already endured a difficult season on the injury front with several key players either unavailable or sidelined during crucial stages of the tournament.

Jamie Overton Played Key Role For CSK

Official Announcement



Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp May 13, 2026

Jamie Overton has been one of Chennai’s standout performers in IPL 2026 and made important contributions with both bat and ball. The 32-year-old featured in 10 matches for the franchise, scoring 136 runs and claiming 14 wickets during the campaign.

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media on the matter.

His absence could further weaken CSK’s balance as the side continues to battle availability issues within the squad. The England international’s departure also adds to the growing list of overseas players whose participation has been disrupted this season.

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CSK Continue To Battle Injury Crisis

Earlier on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings announced Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for injured Maharashtra cricketer Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The franchise has already had to cope without several first-team players throughout the campaign. Former skipper MS Dhoni has remained unavailable, while opener Ayush Mhatre and fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed also suffered injuries during the season.

CSK have additionally been unable to utilise Australian pace options Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson, both of whom have not featured at any point during IPL 2026.

With injuries continuing to pile up, Chennai’s squad depth is being tested heavily as the tournament progresses. The latest setback involving Overton will now force the team management to reassess their combinations ahead of the remaining matches.