Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLCSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Chennai Super Kings suffered another IPL 2026 injury blow after England all-rounder Jamie Overton returned to the UK for thigh injury assessment.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 May 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CSK's England all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled out with thigh injury.
  • Overton sent to UK for further medical evaluation and management.
  • CSK faces continued injury setbacks impacting squad balance significantly.

CSK Injury Blow IPL 2026: Yet again, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a setback in their injury-hit IPL 2026 campaign after England all-rounder Jamie Overton was ruled out temporarily and sent back to the United Kingdom for further medical evaluation. The five-time IPL champions confirmed that Overton is struggling with a right thigh injury and will undergo additional assessment back home. The franchise shared the update through their official social media channels. The development comes as another major concern for Chennai, who have already endured a difficult season on the injury front with several key players either unavailable or sidelined during crucial stages of the tournament.

Jamie Overton Played Key Role For CSK

Jamie Overton has been one of Chennai’s standout performers in IPL 2026 and made important contributions with both bat and ball. The 32-year-old featured in 10 matches for the franchise, scoring 136 runs and claiming 14 wickets during the campaign.

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media on the matter.

His absence could further weaken CSK’s balance as the side continues to battle availability issues within the squad. The England international’s departure also adds to the growing list of overseas players whose participation has been disrupted this season.

Also Check: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Manish Pandey’s Impossible IPL Catch

CSK Continue To Battle Injury Crisis

Earlier on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings announced Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for injured Maharashtra cricketer Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The franchise has already had to cope without several first-team players throughout the campaign. Former skipper MS Dhoni has remained unavailable, while opener Ayush Mhatre and fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed also suffered injuries during the season.

CSK have additionally been unable to utilise Australian pace options Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson, both of whom have not featured at any point during IPL 2026.

With injuries continuing to pile up, Chennai’s squad depth is being tested heavily as the tournament progresses. The latest setback involving Overton will now force the team management to reassess their combinations ahead of the remaining matches.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Jamie Overton been sent back to the UK?

Jamie Overton has been ruled out temporarily due to a right thigh injury and will undergo further medical evaluation in the UK.

What contributions did Jamie Overton make for CSK this season?

Overton played 10 matches, scoring 136 runs and taking 14 wickets with both bat and ball.

Is Jamie Overton the only injured player for CSK this season?

No, CSK has faced numerous injuries, including MS Dhoni, Ayush Mhatre, and Khaleel Ahmed. Macneil Noronha was also brought in as a replacement.

Has CSK had issues with overseas players this season?

Yes, the departure of Jamie Overton adds to the growing list of overseas players whose participation has been disrupted this season.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Playoffs IPL Jamie Overton
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race
CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race
IPL
FIFA World Cup 2026: India Match Timings Revealed
FIFA World Cup 2026: India Match Timings Revealed
IPL
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Manish Pandey’s Impossible IPL Catch
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Manish Pandey’s Impossible IPL Catch
IPL
RCB vs KKR Live: Over 19: 9 runs. Bowler: Vaibhav Arora. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 190/4 (rr 10.0)
RCB vs KKR Score Live, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Begins Chase For RCB
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget