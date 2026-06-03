Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump confirmed calling Netanyahu

Despite remark, Trump asserts strong working relationship with Netanyahu.

Lebanon conflict complicates Iran deal; Trump remains optimistic for resolution.

US President Donald Trump confirmed during an interview with “Pod Force One” host Miranda Devine that he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “f–king crazy” during a phone conversation on Monday, while maintaining that the two leaders continue to work closely together.

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said.

JUST IN: On Pod Force One today, President Trump says he is open to meeting Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stating "we probably will meet at some point."



Will Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei hold an official face-to-face meeting before 2027?



Current Odds: Yes 28% | No… — Forecaster (@Forecaster_co) June 3, 2026

The attacks have complicated ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations, with Tehran insisting that Israeli strikes on Hezbollah must stop before any agreement can be reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump Says Relationship With Netanyahu Remains Strong

Despite confirming the remark, Trump stressed that he maintains a good working relationship with Netanyahu.

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” he said after acknowledging the heated exchange in which he demanded that Netanyahu halt military action.

“I’m a wartime president,” Trump said during the podcast episode released on Wednesday. “He’s a wartime prime minister.”

Trump Optimistic About Iran Deal

Although Trump admitted frustration that the Lebanon conflict could undermine broader regional diplomacy, he said he remained optimistic about securing a deal with Iran “fairly quickly”.

The president also pointed to strong stock market performance and lower-than-expected oil prices as signs of economic resilience amid geopolitical tensions.

“Everyone said it was going to be $300, $400 a barrel, it’s 98 dollars a barrel but that’s not a big price to pay if you look at the possibility of them having a nuclear weapon,” he said.

According to the report, a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as early as this week, easing pressure on global energy markets that has contributed to rising fuel prices and inflation.

Trump Says He Is ‘In No Rush’

Despite expressing optimism, Trump said there had already been multiple setbacks in negotiations, partly due to what were described as instances of Iranian backtracking and delays linked to the country’s security measures surrounding Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump said he was not rushing the process.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think it could be [closed through Labor Day], but I think it’s unlikely. I think that we’ll have it. I think this will resolve itself fairly quickly,” he said, referring to the possibility that the US naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz could continue through Sept. 7.

He maintained an optimistic tone overall, saying talks with Iran were “rapidly evolving”.

“We’re not going to have a nuclear weapon and lots of other good things are going to happen,” Trump said.

Axios Report Triggered Political Reaction

Trump’s language towards Netanyahu was first reported by Axios on Monday and drew criticism from some pro-Israel commentators.

ALSO READ: Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

Conservative commentator Mark Levin called for the FBI to investigate the source of the leak, arguing that publication of the remarks benefited Iran.

ALSO READ: Kuwait Suspends Flights After Iranian Drone Attack Hits Airport, Several Injured