Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category

The security cover of former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been downgraded by the West Bengal government following a routine periodic review, NDTV reported. Ganguly, who previously held top-tier Z-category protection, will now receive Y-category security.

Under the revised security arrangement, the veteran cricketer will be assigned a specialized security escort of three police personnel, a reduction from the larger contingent that accompanied him under the Z-category protocol.

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The decision was finalized after a comprehensive threat assessment evaluation conducted by the state security committee. While his mobile security detail has been scaled down, his private residence in Kolkata's Behala neighborhood will continue to receive dedicated surveillance and police monitoring to ensure overall safety.

VIP security protection in India

In India, VIP security protection is classified into different tiers - primarily X, Y, Y-plus, Z, and Z-plus - based on a comprehensive threat assessment evaluated by intelligence agencies. The primary differences between Z and Y category security lie in the personnel strength, vehicle deployment, and tactical capability.

Z-Category Security

Z-category is a high-level security cover reserved for individuals facing significant threat perceptions.

Personnel: It typically features a security detail of around 22 personnel.

Composition: This force includes commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) or specialized paramilitary forces (like the CRPF or CISF), alongside local police escorts.

Logistics: It includes a dedicated escort vehicle and a mobile security team accompanying the VIP during transit.

Y-Category Security

Y-category is a scaled-down protection tier for moderate threat levels.

Personnel: It comprises a much smaller contingent, usually totaling around 8 to 11 personnel.

Composition: The deployment relies heavily on armed police officers and state intelligence personnel rather than elite commandos.

Logistics: It does not usually include an extensive convoy of escort vehicles; instead, protection is divided between a couple of personal security officers (PSOs) for mobile transit and rotational guards stationed at the individual's private residence.