Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketEx-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category

Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category

The decision was finalized after a comprehensive threat assessment evaluation conducted by the state security committee.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

The security cover of former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been downgraded by the West Bengal government following a routine periodic review, NDTV reported. Ganguly, who previously held top-tier Z-category protection, will now receive Y-category security.

Under the revised security arrangement, the veteran cricketer will be assigned a specialized security escort of three police personnel, a reduction from the larger contingent that accompanied him under the Z-category protocol.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced

The decision was finalized after a comprehensive threat assessment evaluation conducted by the state security committee. While his mobile security detail has been scaled down, his private residence in Kolkata's Behala neighborhood will continue to receive dedicated surveillance and police monitoring to ensure overall safety.

VIP security protection in India

In India, VIP security protection is classified into different tiers - primarily X, Y, Y-plus, Z, and Z-plus - based on a comprehensive threat assessment evaluated by intelligence agencies. The primary differences between Z and Y category security lie in the personnel strength, vehicle deployment, and tactical capability.

Z-Category Security

Z-category is a high-level security cover reserved for individuals facing significant threat perceptions.

Personnel: It typically features a security detail of around 22 personnel.

Composition: This force includes commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) or specialized paramilitary forces (like the CRPF or CISF), alongside local police escorts.

Logistics: It includes a dedicated escort vehicle and a mobile security team accompanying the VIP during transit.

Y-Category Security

Y-category is a scaled-down protection tier for moderate threat levels.

Personnel: It comprises a much smaller contingent, usually totaling around 8 to 11 personnel.

Composition: The deployment relies heavily on armed police officers and state intelligence personnel rather than elite commandos.

Logistics: It does not usually include an extensive convoy of escort vehicles; instead, protection is divided between a couple of personal security officers (PSOs) for mobile transit and rotational guards stationed at the individual's private residence.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Sourav Ganguly Sourav Ganguly Security
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category
Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Security Cover Lowered To Y Category
Cricket
Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Siddharth Kaul's Surprising Career Shift
Once An IPL Crorepati, Now A Bank Employee - Siddharth Kaul's Surprising Career Shift
Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Full Schedule Announced For 40-Day, 12-Match Mega Tour
India vs New Zealand: Full Schedule Announced For 40-Day, 12-Match Mega Tour
Cricket
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back! IND vs NZ ODI Schedule Announced
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives, PM Announces Compensation
BREAKING: Ghaziabad Khoda Bulldozer Action Begins in Surya Murder Case
Bulldozer Action Begins: Bulldozers deployed in Ghaziabad’s Khorra to remove illegal encroachments
India 2047 Vision: Four inspiring women share journey of breaking barriers in India’s infrastructure sector
Assembly Politics Update: Rebel TMC MLAs meet Speaker, stake claim as “real Trinamool Congress”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget