RCB vs CSK Weather Update: Will Rain Wash Out Virat vs Dhoni Clash?

The 10th match of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings today, Sunday (April 5), at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM. While excitement among fans is sky-high, weather conditions could play a decisive role, with rain likely to interrupt proceedings.

This will be RCB’s second match of the season, while CSK will be playing their third. Chennai are still searching for their first win after losing both opening games, whereas Bangalore started their campaign on a winning note.

Rain, therefore, could further complicate matters for CSK. Fans are also eager for a potential face-off between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, although Dhoni’s participation remains doubtful due to ongoing rehabilitation.

Weather Update

According to forecasts, there is a moderate chance of rain in the evening. Around 6 PM, the probability of rainfall stands at roughly 26%, dropping before the start of the match but rising again intermittently during the game. Conditions may improve later in the night, but passing showers could still disrupt play. If rain leads to a washout, both CSK and RCB will share a point each.

Where to Watch RCB vs CSK

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on JioHotstar across mobile devices, laptops, and smart TVs.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Historically, CSK have dominated this rivalry. Out of 35 matches played, Chennai have won 21, while Bangalore have secured 13 victories, with one match ending without a result.

With weather uncertainty looming, all eyes will be on whether the much-anticipated RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 clash can proceed without interruptions.

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