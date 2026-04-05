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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya Return Update: MI Captain Set For IPL 2026 Comeback Soon?

Hardik Pandya Return Update: MI Captain Set For IPL 2026 Comeback Soon?

Hardik Pandya is likely to return for MI’s next IPL 2026 clash after missing DC game due to illness. Here’s the latest update on his fitness.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Hardik Pandya Return Update: The absence of Hardik Pandya raised eyebrows as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. The all-rounder missed the fixture since he was 'not well', as revealed by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav after the toss. Without him at the helm, MI suffered a six-wicket defeat aganst DC, which left fans concerned, and wondering when the star all-rounder would be back in action. While nothing has been confirmed officially just yet, Pandya's return might not be too far away.

IPL 2026 Return Timeline For MI Skipper

According to a report by the Times of India, Hardik Pandya’s illness is not considered serious. The decision to sideline him against Delhi was largely precautionary. With ample matches still to be played, the franchise decided against risking him this early in the tournament.

The report suggests that Pandya is expected to return for MI’s upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled to take place in Guwahati on April 7, 2026. Following the loss in Delhi, the squad has already travelled to their next venue with Pandya.

MI’s IPL Season So Far

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. They began on a high note with a successful chase of 221 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. This was the first time since 2012 that they won their tournament opener.

However, their momentum was halted by a comprehensive defeat to Delhi Capitals, leaving them with one win and one loss from two matches.

Currently placed sixth on the points table with two points, MI will be eager to bounce back quickly. Their next opponents, RR, have made a strong start under the leadership of Riyan Parag, winning both their opening games.

With Pandya likely to return, Mumbai will hope to regain balance and leadership as they aim to get their campaign firmly back on track.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hardik Pandya miss the MI vs DC match?

Hardik Pandya missed the match against Delhi Capitals because he was not feeling well. The decision to rest him was precautionary.

When is Hardik Pandya expected to return for MI?

Hardik Pandya is expected to return for Mumbai Indians' upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals on April 7, 2026.

How has MI's IPL 2026 season started?

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start, winning their opener against KKR but losing to DC. They currently have one win and one loss.

Is Hardik Pandya's illness serious?

No, Hardik Pandya's illness is not considered serious. He was sidelined as a precautionary measure.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI DC Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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