Hardik Pandya Return Update: MI Captain Set For IPL 2026 Comeback Soon?

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Hardik Pandya Return Update: The absence of Hardik Pandya raised eyebrows as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. The all-rounder missed the fixture since he was 'not well', as revealed by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav after the toss. Without him at the helm, MI suffered a six-wicket defeat aganst DC, which left fans concerned, and wondering when the star all-rounder would be back in action. While nothing has been confirmed officially just yet, Pandya's return might not be too far away.

IPL 2026 Return Timeline For MI Skipper

According to a report by the Times of India, Hardik Pandya’s illness is not considered serious. The decision to sideline him against Delhi was largely precautionary. With ample matches still to be played, the franchise decided against risking him this early in the tournament.

The report suggests that Pandya is expected to return for MI’s upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled to take place in Guwahati on April 7, 2026. Following the loss in Delhi, the squad has already travelled to their next venue with Pandya.

MI’s IPL Season So Far

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. They began on a high note with a successful chase of 221 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. This was the first time since 2012 that they won their tournament opener.

However, their momentum was halted by a comprehensive defeat to Delhi Capitals, leaving them with one win and one loss from two matches.

Currently placed sixth on the points table with two points, MI will be eager to bounce back quickly. Their next opponents, RR, have made a strong start under the leadership of Riyan Parag, winning both their opening games.

With Pandya likely to return, Mumbai will hope to regain balance and leadership as they aim to get their campaign firmly back on track.