MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Head Coach? Zaheer Khan Weighs In

As IPL 2026 progresses, the conversation around MS Dhoni’s eventual transition from pitch to coaching staff has reached a fever pitch. CSK has struggled to find form over the last two IPL seasons, losing more games than any other team since their 2023 title - the final campaign under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Following two straight defeats in IPL 2026, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan noted that CSK is undergoing a transitional phase and will need time to adjust. He also observed that even the usually composed coach, Stephen Fleming, has appeared tense in the dugout.

Zaheer's Take On Transition

Zaheer Khan, speaking during a pre-match analysis, noted that MS Dhoni's influence on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is already that of a "player-coach." However, making it official brings a different set of challenges.

"This is going to be a massive test for Ruturaj Gaikwad this season. He is leading a franchise that has achieved so much. MS Dhoni not being there is also a huge factor. We can see this team heading into a new direction. So, there will be a bit of up-and-down.

"To replicate what MS Dhoni brings, when he is not on the field, that will always be tough to replicate. Even if you look at their last match, even the coach was looking really worried because somewhere along the line, he knows that this is a transitional phase. So, he is trying hard to find a way to find the spark," Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.

Zaheer highlighted that CSK's key player in IPL 2026, Sanju Samson, has struggled to replicate his usual form, managing just 13 runs across his first two innings for the franchise.

"There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson after his three knocks in the World Cup. The expectation was that once he dons the yellow jersey, it will continue, and he will shine like gold. But even he is trying to find his form.

"If he gets into form, Shivam Dube steps up to the expectation, and Ayush Mhatre continues his run, then you can see a different CSK. The journey has been difficult so far, but how will they respond? That we will get to see against RCB," Zaheer Khan added.