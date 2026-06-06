IND vs AFG Test Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul's Centuries Put India In Command

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India dominated Day 1, reaching 368/3 against Afghanistan.

Sai Sudharsan (81), KL Rahul (100) built crucial partnership.

Skipper Shubman Gill also scored an unbeaten century.

IND vs AFG Test, Day 1 Highlights: The Indian national cricket team established immense structural authority over the visiting contingent on the opening day of the historic one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. The batting unit vindicated the decision to set a total by thoroughly dominating opposition bowling attacks across all three competitive playing sessions.

Brilliant Foundations Established Early

Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply for 24 runs after offering an early catch to the wicketkeeper off a delivery from fast bowler Mohammad Saleem. This initial breakthrough prompted a massive tactical recovery project as the middle-order batsmen settled into a highly disciplined routine.

Emerging top-order batsman Sai Sudharsan registered a fluent and enterprising knock of 81 runs from 104 deliveries, hitting thirteen boundary lines before nicking a wide delivery. He forged a monumental 139-run partnership alongside experienced vice-captain KL Rahul to lay the premier foundations.

Skipper Multiplies Scoring Advantage

Rahul displayed commendable composure throughout his technical stay at the crease, accumulating an elegant 100 runs off 165 balls with eleven boundaries before being dismissed by Ziaur Rahman. His steady contribution successfully anchored the innings through the crucial middle phases of the afternoon.

Following the departure of the vice-captain, team skipper Shubman Gill seamlessly multi-tasked leadership and aggressive stroke-playing to dismantle the tiring Afghan spin-bowling department late into the evening session. He registered his eleventh individual Test century from 138 deliveries with absolute authority.

India In A Dominant Position After Day 1

The home side comfortably reached an imposing total of 368 runs for the loss of three wickets when the match officials formally called stumps on the opening day. Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remains unbeaten at the crease alongside his captain.

The batting duo accumulated a highly fluid, unbeaten century partnership to compound the defensive miseries of the visiting captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Afghanistan faces an immense task to restrict the heavy scoring when the morning session resumes tomorrow.