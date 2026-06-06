New Twist In India T20I Setup: Suryakumar Yadav Is Rested Not Dropped, Claims Ex-Chief Selector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prasad states Suryakumar, Hardik, Bumrah are rested, not dropped.

Resting key players manages workload, provides exposure for youngsters.

Prasad surprised by Rajat Patidar's exclusion despite strong form.

Prasad praises Sooryavanshi's inclusion, questions Dube's selection.

Former national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has offered an unexpected perspective regarding the sudden exclusion of short-format captain Suryakumar Yadav from the upcoming international calendar. The administrative decision to completely alter the leadership structure ahead of successive European bilateral campaigns has generated intense speculation among regional cricket analysts and sports commentators this week.

Dropping Global Champions Questioned

The experienced former wicketkeeper-batsman expressed immense scepticism regarding the widespread narrative that the middle-order batsman was officially dropped due to recent domestic form. He firmly maintains that a leader who recently secured global silverware would not face such immediate administrative penalties.

“You don't drop your World Cup winning captain like that and that too in the next international match itself. Jasprit Bumrah is rested and so is Hardik Pandya. I am sure, Surya has also been rested,” Prasad told PTI.

Elite Status Limits Omission

The former selector heavily emphasised that the established top-order stroke-player possesses far too much technical merit across global short-format cricket to be discarded so abruptly by the panel.

“He is too good and too big a player to be dropped,” Prasad added during his comprehensive analytical discussion with PTI.

Managing Heavy Competitive Workloads

Prasad further argued that granting an extended computational break to frontline international stars remains a highly logical administrative strategy following an incredibly exhausting domestic franchise campaign. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya played heavily throughout the grueling tournament.

The strategic choice to omit the senior trio allows younger peripheral athletes to gain vital exposure while ensuring the primary core remains physically preserved for major international tournaments scheduled later this winter.

Merit Of India's Elite Players Recognised

The former cricketing official highlighted that the three absent senior professionals have consistently occupied the highest echelons of the international game across recent competitive cycles.

“The selectors have rested all three. It's interesting to see all three - Suryakumar, Hardik and Bumrah have been No. 1 players in ICC ranking for a very long time,” Prasad remarked to PTI.

Predicts Swift Returns

The premium fast bowler still maintains his status as the top-ranked individual bowler globally, validating the administrative policy to carefully manage his intense physical bowling workloads.

“Bumrah is still No. 1. So, no harm in giving all three rest. I am sure all of them will come back to the team sooner than later,” he predicted to PTI.

Patidar's Omission Causes Surprise

Shifting focus to other squad selection anomalies, Prasad expressed significant astonishment regarding the total exclusion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar from the travelling contingent.

“I am really surprised. When will you take him if not now? He has done so well as a player and has been a match winner. He has led RCB to two consecutive IPL titles,” Prasad observed to PTI.

Praises Rajat Patidar's Form

The middle-order batsman completed a phenomenal domestic run-scoring campaign, displaying immense individual confidence while successfully defending the franchise championship title under intense pressure.

“He is in tremendous form and is high on confidence. This was an opportune time to give him a chance. But I am sure selectors have some ideas for him,” he commented to PTI.

Excited For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Conversely, the former chief selector expressed absolute delight regarding the inclusion of fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who becomes the youngest senior selection since the late 1980s.

“I am so thrilled and excited for him. He is a super extraordinary talent. Selectors have recognised that and given him an opportunity,” Prasad stated enthusiastically to PTI.

The broader cricketing fraternity remains incredibly eager to observe how the young left-handed opening batsman handles the transition into the senior international sporting arena.

“I am sure he will be seen playing and everyone wants to see him bat and play at the highest level,” the former national selector concluded to PTI.

Rajat Patidar In Place Of Dube?

Finally, Prasad questioned the inclusion of all-rounder Shivam Dube, suggesting the left-hander required a physical break following a highly underwhelming franchise season with the bat.

“I thought, Dube should have been given a break and Patidar should have played in his place. Dube hasn't done anything great in IPL this season,” Prasad concluded to PTI.