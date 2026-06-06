BCCI Allows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Parents On Tour At Board's Cost To Help Teenager Adapt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI funds parents' travel for teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's tour.

This offers crucial support, mirroring Sachin Tendulkar's debut arrangements.

Sooryavanshi, 15, youngest selection since Tendulkar, after IPL success.

Sooryavanshi may leave Sri Lanka early for Ireland tour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed a unique administrative decision to fully fund the international travel expenses for the parents of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The unprecedented decision aims to provide a stable domestic environment for the fifteen-year-old sportsman as he begins his senior competitive journey across Europe later this month.

Historical Precedents Recalled Early

The protective measure directly mirrors historical arrangements implemented by national selectors nearly four decades ago during the initial international integration of legendary top-order batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

When a sixteen-year-old Tendulkar travelled to Pakistan for his international debut in 1989, his elder brother Ajit accompanied him to offer vital reassurance through that initial career phase.

Saikia Believes Family Presence Would Help Sooryavanshi

“As he is a child, we have decided to allow his parents to accompany him to Ireland and England, so that they can be with him and help him settle in the new environment. The Board will cover all their expenses,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Sportstar.

The administrative leadership firmly believes that the direct presence of close family members remains absolutely essential to help the young player navigate the immense psychological pressures of senior international life.

Managing Hype Around Young Player

The young left-handed opening batsman is currently stationed in Sri Lanka with the India A developmental squad participating in an ongoing competitive white-ball triangular tournament.

However, with public attention escalating rapidly, the governing body decided that a familiar domestic network would offer the premier shield against intense modern media scrutiny moving forward.

Guardian Figures Within Franchise

During his breakthrough domestic franchise season with Rajasthan Royals, the young player routinely relied upon team manager Romi Bhinder, who effectively operated as a dedicated guardian figure.

The supportive structure will now expand significantly as the teenage athlete transitions away from familiar regional academies into the massive spotlight of the senior global cricketing arena.

Sensational Statistical Selection Metrics

The prodigious batsman forced his way into the senior national squad after accumulating an astonishing 776 runs at a staggering individual strike rate of 237.30 in the IPL.

He currently stands as the youngest individual selected for a senior national touring contingent since the historic emergence of Tendulkar transformed the domestic sporting landscape during the late 1980s.

Potential Early Touring Departures

The upcoming bilateral assignment against Ireland is scheduled to commence on June 26, creating potential scheduling overlaps with the ongoing development tournament currently concluding in Sri Lanka.

Both Sooryavanshi and newly appointed captain Tilak Varma may depart early, potentially missing the triangular series final on June 21 should the secondary side secure formal qualification.