Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selected for senior national team.

His ancestral home in Samastipur erupted in widespread celebrations.

Family and residents distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.

Father meticulously managed his disciplined training for a decade.

The ancestral residence of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the absolute focal point of immense local pride following his historic maiden call-up to the senior national cricket team. The administrative body formally confirmed the selection of the young sportsman for the consecutive short-format bilateral assignments scheduled to commence later this month.

Festivities Envelop Hometown

An extraordinary atmosphere of celebration rapidly enveloped the local neighbourhood in the Samastipur district of Bihar immediately after the high-profile administrative announcement was made public. Excited residents and close acquaintances immediately converged upon the family home to participate in the milestone achievement.

According to an on-the-ground video report broadcast by news agency ANI, ecstatic family members and local well-wishers distributed traditional sweets and burst bright firecrackers to mark the historic occasion. The festive environment extended throughout the entire locality as supporters continuous chanted celebratory slogans to honour their hometown sporting hero.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s residence in Samastipur erupts in celebrations after the young cricketer's selection in Team India for the upcoming T20 series.



Family members and locals distribute sweets and burst crackers to mark the… pic.twitter.com/mrnZALyfhC — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

A Father’s Vision Realised

The incredible international breakthrough marks the ultimate culmination of a highly disciplined training journey initiated by the young cricketer's family a decade ago in their rural district. His father meticulously managed the grueling initial practice schedules to successfully navigate the immense structural challenges of regional sports infrastructure.

The fifteen-year-old left-handed opening batsman has thoroughly earned his rapid national promotion after completely dismantling elite bowling attacks during successive domestic franchise campaigns. The selection committee remains entirely confident that the explosive young prodigy possesses the necessary technical capabilities to replicate his domestic run-scoring exploits on the senior international stage.