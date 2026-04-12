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HomeSportsCricketNitish Rana Faces Double Blow After Heated Umpire Clash In CSK vs DC

Nitish Rana Faces Double Blow After Heated Umpire Clash In CSK vs DC

Visuals from the match showed Rana approaching the umpire aggressively, engaging in a heated verbal exchange. 

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11 was marred by a controversial confrontation involving DC middle-order batter Nitish Rana. The Delhi player has been hit with a "double punishment" by IPL governing body following an ugly spat with the on-field umpire during the second innings of the match.

The incident took place during a critical juncture of Delhi’s chase at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Rana was visibly frustrated after Tristian Stubbs was denied to change his batting gloves in the 19th over.

The Confrontation: Visuals from the match showed Rana approaching the umpire aggressively, engaging in a heated verbal exchange. 

The match referee deemed Rana’s behavior a Level 1 offense under the IPL Code of Conduct, specifically relating to "disrespecting an umpire’s decision" and "using language or gestures that are obscene, offensive, or insulting."

Penalty: Fines and Demerits

IPL authorities have taken a stern stance to maintain the "Spirit of Cricket." Nitish Rana has been sanctioned with:

Match Fee Deduction: A significant fine, reportedly 25% of his match fee, has been imposed for the Code of Conduct breach.

Official Warning: A formal demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. Under IPL rules, an accumulation of such points can lead to a one-match suspension.

Stubbs looked uneasy at the crease, with sweat-soaked gloves hampering his grip. Nitish Rana raised the issue with the umpire after the request was denied, arguing that playing with damp gloves could impact both performance and safety.

Moments later, on the third ball of the 19th over, Stubbs attempted to clear Jamie Overton over mid-off but was caught by Noor Ahmed. Clearly frustrated, he walked back to the pavilion, tossing his bat and gloves aside.

Notably, Stubbs had sought permission to change his gloves before that dismissal, but the fourth umpire had turned down the request.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Nitish Rana and the umpire during the CSK vs. DC match?

Nitish Rana had a heated exchange with the on-field umpire after his teammate Tristan Stubbs was denied permission to change his batting gloves.

What was the reason for Nitish Rana's confrontation with the umpire?

Rana argued that playing with sweat-soaked gloves could affect Stubbs' performance and safety. The request to change gloves was denied.

What penalties did Nitish Rana receive for his actions?

Rana was fined 25% of his match fee and received an official demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

What is the significance of demerit points in the IPL?

Accumulating demerit points can lead to a one-match suspension for a player, as per IPL rules.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nitish Rana CSK Vs DC IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Nitish Rana Punishment
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