Nitish Rana Faces Double Blow After Heated Umpire Clash In CSK vs DC

IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11 was marred by a controversial confrontation involving DC middle-order batter Nitish Rana. The Delhi player has been hit with a "double punishment" by IPL governing body following an ugly spat with the on-field umpire during the second innings of the match.

The incident took place during a critical juncture of Delhi’s chase at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Rana was visibly frustrated after Tristian Stubbs was denied to change his batting gloves in the 19th over.

The Confrontation: Visuals from the match showed Rana approaching the umpire aggressively, engaging in a heated verbal exchange.

The match referee deemed Rana’s behavior a Level 1 offense under the IPL Code of Conduct, specifically relating to "disrespecting an umpire’s decision" and "using language or gestures that are obscene, offensive, or insulting."

Tristan Stubbs wasn’t allowed to change gloves and got out the next ball.

Nitish Rana argued with the umpire and is now fined 25% of his match fee.pic.twitter.com/4iXclmwhKT — A CHILL SOUL (@achillsoul) April 12, 2026

Penalty: Fines and Demerits

IPL authorities have taken a stern stance to maintain the "Spirit of Cricket." Nitish Rana has been sanctioned with:

Match Fee Deduction: A significant fine, reportedly 25% of his match fee, has been imposed for the Code of Conduct breach.

Official Warning: A formal demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. Under IPL rules, an accumulation of such points can lead to a one-match suspension.

Stubbs looked uneasy at the crease, with sweat-soaked gloves hampering his grip. Nitish Rana raised the issue with the umpire after the request was denied, arguing that playing with damp gloves could impact both performance and safety.

Moments later, on the third ball of the 19th over, Stubbs attempted to clear Jamie Overton over mid-off but was caught by Noor Ahmed. Clearly frustrated, he walked back to the pavilion, tossing his bat and gloves aside.

Notably, Stubbs had sought permission to change his gloves before that dismissal, but the fourth umpire had turned down the request.