WATCH: KL Rahul’s Epic ‘Oscar’ Worthy Act Fooled Afghanistan In IND vs AFG Test Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghanistan failed to review clear KL Rahul bat edge.

Rahul's composed body language deterred captain from using review.

UltraEdge confirmed clear edge, but conflicting views misled captain.

Opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed shortly, ending partnership.

IND vs AFG Test: The visiting Afghanistan team missed a critical opportunity to dismiss Indian opening batsman KL Rahul during the early stages of the standalone Test match. A breakdown in communication during the decision review process allowed the top-order batsman to continue his innings despite a significant edge off the bat.

Afghanistan Left Confused

The dramatic sequence occurred on the first delivery of the eleventh over, delivered by Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. The bowler produced a short-of-a-length ball that prompted the opening batsman to attempt an aggressive cut shot.

An audible sound accompanied the shot, triggering an immediate and passionate appeal from the fielders. However, the on-field umpire swiftly turned down the collective appeal, leaving the visitors to contemplate an official challenge.

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KL Rahul's Deceptive Body Language

As the away side evaluated whether to deploy the Decision Review System, the batsman maintained complete composure. His relaxed demeanour played an instrumental role in dissuading the fielding captain from pursuing a review.

Television replays displayed on the stadium screen subsequently confirmed the error. The automated UltraEdge technology demonstrated a definitive spike as the cricket ball passed adjacent to the edge of the Bat.

English Commentator Praises Clever Deception

The performance drew immediate appraisal from the broadcasting team. Former England spin bowler Graeme Swann, speaking on air during the live commentary broadcast, highly commended the composure of the Indian opening batsman.

“KL Rahul has played an absolute blinder here, because the captain and the keeper looked to him, and he shook his head. And they believed him. He should be put up for an Oscar for his acting there, KL Rahul. My hat's off to you, sir. Here comes the Oscar,” Graeme Swann stated during the live television broadcast, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Mindset Of Opening Batsmen

The former spin bowler further remarked on the psychological habits typical of elite top-order players when facing high-stakes decisions on the field. He noted that instinct often supersedes technical realities.

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“True batters never believe they are out despite the evidence,” the commentator added during the on-air assessment of the incident.

Captain Misled By Keeper

The initial hesitation emerged from conflicting viewpoints within the inner fielding circle. Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi ultimately relied on the feedback of his wicketkeeper, Afsar Zazai, who claimed he heard nothing.

In contrast, fielder Rahmanullah Gurbaz aggressively attempted to persuade the leadership group to signal for the review, but his pleas were ultimately disregarded in favour of the wicketkeeper's observation.

Opening Partnership Broken Shortly

The reprieve did not translate into a massive opening stand for the home nation. Opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed shortly afterwards for twenty-four runs from thirty-two deliveries faced.

The left-handed batsman was caught down the leg side off the bowling of Saleem Safi, concluding a forty-one-run opening partnership alongside the fortunate senior opening batsman.