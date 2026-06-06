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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Gets Fitness Clearance For IND vs AFG ODI Series: Report

Hardik Pandya Gets Fitness Clearance For IND vs AFG ODI Series: Report

Hardik Pandya has reportedly cleared his fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, boosting India's hopes ahead of the Afghanistan ODI series.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya reportedly cleared for IND vs AFG ODIs.
  • BCCI said to have received favorable report.
  • Pandya recovers from back injury sustained during IPL 2026.

Hardik Pandya IND vs AFG ODIs: India may have received a timely boost ahead of its upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly overcoming the fitness concerns that had cast doubt over his participation. According to Dainik Jagran, Pandya has successfully completed his fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). The report states that officials at the facility have submitted a favourable report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), paving the way for the star all-rounder's return to international cricket.

Pandya's availability had been under scrutiny despite his inclusion in India's squad for the Afghanistan series. The 31-year-old had been recovering from a back injury sustained during IPL 2026 and underwent evaluation at the CoE after checking into the facility on June 2.

Fitness Boost Arrives At Crucial Time For India

The reported clearance comes as welcome news for the Indian camp, which is already dealing with concerns surrounding the fitness of senior batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With uncertainty hanging over the availability of two of India's most experienced players, Pandya's return could provide much-needed balance to the squad.

The all-rounder has not featured in an ODI since March 2025, when India played the ICC Champions Trophy final. Since then, injury setbacks have kept him away from the format, making the Afghanistan series a potential comeback opportunity.

Given his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Pandya remains one of India's most valuable white-ball players and a key figure in the team's plans moving forward.

Also Read: First Time In 149 Years! Ollie Robinson Scripts England Test History At Lord's

Challenging IPL Campaign Before Injury Layoff

Hardik Pandya was last seen in competitive action during IPL 2026, a season that proved difficult both individually and collectively. Representing Mumbai Indians, he scored 206 runs and claimed four wickets during the tournament.

The franchise also endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the standings and missing out on the Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Despite those struggles, Pandya's record in ODI cricket underlines his importance to the national side. Across his career in the format, he has amassed 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82 while also picking up 91 wickets.

If the reported fitness clearance translates into selection for the Afghanistan series, India will gain an experienced match-winner capable of influencing games in multiple departments.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hardik Pandya's current fitness status?

Hardik Pandya has successfully completed his fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Officials submitted a favorable report, clearing him for a return to international cricket.

When did Hardik Pandya last play an ODI match?

Hardik Pandya last featured in an ODI in March 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Injury setbacks have kept him away from the format since then.

How did Hardik Pandya perform in his last competitive season?

In IPL 2026, Hardik Pandya scored 206 runs and took four wickets for Mumbai Indians. The team finished ninth in the standings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Hardik Pandya IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG ODIs
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