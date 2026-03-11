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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Revealed: BCCI Breaks Silence On Delay

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Revealed: BCCI Breaks Silence On Delay

IPL 2026 schedule announcement will cover only the first 20 days of the tournament (approximately March 28 to April 16).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date: The wait for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixtures is finally nearing its end. Following a brief delay that saw the announcement pushed past ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has officially broken the silence. The board is now set to unveil the schedule for the 19th edition in a staggered manner, with the first installment likely arriving on Thursday, March 12.

Phased Release: Only First 20 Days

BCCI will not release the full 84-match calendar at once due to the overlapping schedule of State Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Tomorrow’s announcement will cover only the first 20 days of the tournament (approximately March 28 to April 16). By waiting for the Election Commission to finalize polling dates, the BCCI ensures that match venues and security arrangements do not clash with the democratic process.

Key Tournament Landmarks

While the specific daily matchups are still under wraps until tomorrow, the broad structure of the season has been confirmed:

Start Date: March 28, 2026.

IPL 2026 first match: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2026 final date: Scheduled for May 31, 2026, also in Bengaluru.

Why Was There a Delay?

Apart from the election logistics, Saikia noted that the board was coordinating between franchises and state associations regarding specific venue availability. There were also reports of minor scheduling adjustments to allow a sufficient "recovery window" for players following the intense T20 World Cup campaign that concluded on March 8.

Schedule Announcement (Phase 1): March 12, 2026 - Confirmed

Opening Ceremony & First Match: March 28, 2026 - Confirmed

Playoffs Begin: May 26, 2026 - Tentative

Grand Final: May 31, 2026 - Confirmed

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the IPL 2026 schedule be announced?

The BCCI will announce the first part of the IPL 2026 schedule on Thursday, March 12. This initial announcement will cover the first 20 days of the tournament.

Why is the IPL 2026 schedule being released in phases?

The schedule is being released in phases due to overlapping State Assembly Elections and coordination with franchises and state associations regarding venue availability.

When does the IPL 2026 season start and end?

The IPL 2026 season is set to begin on March 28, 2026, with the final scheduled for May 31, 2026. Both the opening match and final will be held in Bengaluru.

Who will play in the opening match of IPL 2026?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play in the first match of IPL 2026. The venue for the opening match is the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule IPL Schedule Announcement IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date
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