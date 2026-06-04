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HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Loses Captaincy: Here's What Led To The Big Call

Suryakumar Yadav Loses Captaincy: Here's What Led To The Big Call

The Men in Blue, in coming weeks, will first travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series before taking on England in a five-match T20I contest.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 07:55 AM (IST)

With IPL 2026 now over, Indian cricket is witnessing major changes, and one of the biggest developments concerns Suryakumar Yadav. Despite leading India to a T20 World Cup title during his tenure as captain, Suryakumar has reportedly been removed from the leadership role. His prolonged struggle for runs, coupled with a disappointing IPL campaign, has also raised questions about his place in India's T20 setup.

According to reports, BCCI has decided to move in a new direction ahead of the upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and England later this month. A new captain is expected to be appointed as the management begins planning for the future.

Why Was the Decision Taken?

A senior BCCI official revealed that the selection committee, team management, and head coach Gautam Gambhir held extensive discussions regarding the team's leadership. After reviewing the team's long-term plans, the management reportedly concluded that it was time to look beyond Suryakumar as captain.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli's Golden Advice For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Says 'Ek Bihari...'

Speaking to The Indian Express, the official said that while Suryakumar successfully led India to a T20 World Cup triumph, concerns over his recent form and future role influenced the decision. The report further claimed that he may no longer be part of the selectors' plans going forward and will be informed of the decision soon.

Form Becomes a Major Concern

Following India's T20 World Cup victory under Rohit Sharma in 2024, the veteran opener retired from the format, paving the way for Suryakumar to take over the captaincy. However, since assuming the role, the Mumbai batter has struggled to consistently deliver with the bat.

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His performances have come under scrutiny over the last two years, and IPL 2026 did little to ease those concerns. Although he ended the season with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals, Suryakumar largely failed to make a significant impact throughout the tournament.

India's Busy T20 Calendar Ahead

India's T20 team is set for a packed schedule in the coming weeks. The Men in Blue will first travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series before taking on England in a five-match T20I contest. With a new captain likely to take charge, the upcoming tours could mark the beginning of a fresh chapter for India's shortest-format side.

Before You Go

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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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