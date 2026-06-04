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HomeSportsCricketWatch: RCB Player's 'Cigar' Celebration Goes Viral; Here's What Really Happened

Watch: RCB Player's 'Cigar' Celebration Goes Viral; Here's What Really Happened

The clip has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users divided over its authenticity.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David has once again found himself at the center of social media buzz following the conclusion of IPL 2026. The Australian star, who was involved in a couple of controversies during the season, is now making headlines because of a viral video that appears to show him smoking a cigar on the field.

During the IPL campaign, David grabbed attention on multiple occasions. He was criticized for allegedly showing a middle-finger gesture from the dugout during a match and was also involved in an incident where he appeared frustrated with an umpiring decision. Now, a fresh video circulating online has sparked another debate among cricket fans.

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What Is Truth Behind Viral Video?

The clip has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users divided over its authenticity. While some believe the footage is genuine, others have claimed it may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Loses Captaincy: Here's What Led To The Big Call

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the video's authenticity, a photograph shared after RCB's title-winning campaign has added fuel to the speculation. In the image, posted by teammate Phil Salt on Instagram, Tim David can be seen holding what appears to be a cigar during the team's celebrations.

As a result, some fans have argued that the viral video could be real. However, there is currently no verified evidence confirming that the footage is authentic, and no official statement has been issued on the matter.

Tim David's IPL 2026 Performance

Despite the off-field discussions, David enjoyed a productive season with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Playing the finisher's role, he scored 305 runs in 15 innings across 16 matches, averaging 33.88 while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 188.27. He also registered one half-century during the campaign.

Looking at his overall IPL career, David has featured in 66 matches and scored 1,151 runs in 59 innings. He averages 32.88 and boasts a strike rate of 177.07, underlining his reputation as one of the league's most destructive middle-order hitters. His highest IPL score remains an unbeaten 70, and he has recorded two half-centuries so far.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new controversy is Tim David involved in after IPL 2026?

A viral video circulating online appears to show Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David smoking a cigar on the field. This has led to a debate among fans about its authenticity.

Is the viral video of Tim David smoking a cigar authentic?

The authenticity is debated; some believe it's real, while others claim it's AI-altered. A photo by teammate Phil Salt shows David with a cigar, adding to speculation, but no official confirmation exists.

How did Tim David perform in IPL 2026?

Tim David scored 305 runs in 15 innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, averaging 33.88 with a strike rate of 188.27. He also registered one half-century during the season.

What other controversies has Tim David faced recently?

During the IPL campaign, David was criticized for an alleged middle-finger gesture from the dugout. He also appeared frustrated with an umpiring decision in another incident.

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Tim David Tim David Cigar
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