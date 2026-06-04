IND vs AFG ODIs: Shocker For Indian Fans! Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of Series

Team India have suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with star batter Virat Kohli being ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Jagran.com reported. The experienced batter sustained the injury recently and has been advised to stay away from competitive cricket until he fully recovers. His absence comes as a big blow to India's preparations, given his vast experience and importance in the ODI setup.

With Kohli unavailable, the selectors and team management are expected to consider replacement options in the coming days. His absence will also provide an opportunity for another batter to stake a claim in the middle order during the Afghanistan series.

India are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, and all eyes will now be on how the team reshapes its batting lineup in the absence of one of its most dependable performers.