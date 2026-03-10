Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Complete List Of Each & Every Record Broken In T20 World Cup 2026

Complete List Of Each & Every Record Broken In T20 World Cup 2026

From 255 runs in a final to Sahibzada Farhan's 383-run season, T20 World Cup 2026 has reset the standard for world cricket. Here's a list of 21 records that define India's historic "Triple Crown" era.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The T20 World Cup 2026 was a historic event that saw the record books completely rewritten. From India's absolute dominance to individual masterclasses, here is the comprehensive list of every major record broken during the tournament.

I. Team Records: India’s Era of Dominance

1. First Ever Three-Time Champions: India became the first team to win 3 T20 World Cup titles (2007, 2024, 2026).

2. Successful Title Defense: India is now the only nation to win back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies (2024 and 2026).

3. Host Nation Glory: India became the first-ever team to win a Men's T20 World Cup on home soil (Ahmedabad).

4. Highest Total in a Final: India’s 255/5 against New Zealand is the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

5. Back-to-Back 250+ Scores: India became the first side in T20I history to post two consecutive totals above 250 (253 vs. England in the semi-final and 255 vs. New Zealand in the final).

6. Most 250+ Totals in a Tournament: India recorded 3 totals above 250 in this single edition (vs. Zimbabwe, England, and New Zealand).

7. Sixer-King Team: India slammed 106 sixes throughout the tournament, the first time any team has crossed the 100-six mark in a single T20I event.

8. Joint-Highest Powerplay Score: India matched the world record by reaching 92/0 in the first 6 overs of the final (equaling West Indies' 92/1 vs. Afghanistan in 2024).

II. Individual Batting Records: The New Run Kings

1. Most Runs in a Single Edition: Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan scored 383 runs, breaking Virat Kohli’s 2014 record of 319 runs. Note: Tim Seifert (326) and Sanju Samson (321) also surpassed Kohli's old mark this year.

2. Sanju Samson’s Final Heroics: Samson's 89 in the final is the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Marlon Samuels (85*) and Kane Williamson (85).

3. Most Sixes in an Edition: Sanju Samson cleared the ropes 24 times, the most by any player in a single T20 World Cup.

4. Fastest Century: New Zealand’s Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball hundred against South Africa in the semi-final, the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

5. Fastest Knockout Fifty: Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in just 18 balls in the final, the fastest in any T20 WC knockout game.

6. Highest Individual Average: Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett finished with a staggering average of 146.00 (292 runs, 4 times not out), the highest ever in a single edition.

7. Youngest Centurion: Canada’s Yuvraj Samra (19 years old) became the youngest player to score a T20 World Cup century with his 110 against New Zealand.

8. Most Centuries in an Edition: Sahibzada Farhan became the first player to hit two centuries in a single T20 World Cup (vs. Namibia and Sri Lanka).

III. Partnership & General Records

Highest Partnership in T20Is: Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a 176-run opening stand against Sri Lanka, the highest for any wicket in T20I history.

Highest Opening Stand in a Final: Samson and Abhishek Sharma shared a 98-run partnership, breaking the 17-year-old record of 48 set by Pakistan in 2009.

Most Dismissals/Catches: Glenn Phillips took 11 catches in the tournament, a new record for a non-wicketkeeper in a single T20 World Cup.

Highest Match Aggregate: The India vs. England semi-final produced 499 runs, the highest match aggregate in T20 World Cup history and the second-highest in all T20Is.

Joint-Highest Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy finished as joint-leading wicket-takers with 14 wickets each, the most for India in a single edition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team became the first to win three T20 World Cup titles?

India achieved this historic feat, winning the tournament in 2007, 2024, and the most recent 2026 edition.

Who holds the record for the most runs scored in a single T20 World Cup edition?

Sahibzada Farhan from Pakistan set a new record with 383 runs, surpassing Virat Kohli's previous mark.

What is the highest individual score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final?

Sanju Samson scored 89 in the final, which is the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final match.

Which player scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history?

Finn Allen of New Zealand achieved this milestone, smashing a century in just 33 balls against South Africa.

What is the highest partnership for any wicket in T20I history?

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan formed a 176-run opening stand against Sri Lanka, setting a new record.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Records Sahibzada Farhan SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Records
