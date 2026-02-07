ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Time, Performers, Streaming Info

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is hours away from kicking off with India, defending champions and hosts, set to take stage later today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony, complete with star performances and a dazzling trophy reveal.

Fans at home will also be able to enjoy these celebrations, as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be broadcast on TV and live streamed online. For those interested, here is everything that you need to know.

T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony: When To Watch

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM IST, one hour before the India vs USA match starts at the Wankhede Stadium.

The opening ceremony will feature a musical performance by Rishab Sharma and Shivamani, setting the tone for the evening. This will be followed by the arrival of the T20 World Cup Trophy, which will be brought into the stadium by a jetpack performer.

The trophy will then be formally received by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma, alongside 20 young ambassadors representing each of the participating nations, marking the official commencement of the tournament.

Musician Badshah and actor Nora Fatehi are also listed among the confirmed performers.

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: How To Watch

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be live streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Readers should note that they will require a subscription to watch the full celebrations, followed by the India vs USA match on this platform.

As for the TV broadcast, the T20 World Cup opening ceremony and the match will be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network channels 6:00 PM IST onwards.

