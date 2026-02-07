Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Time, Performers, Streaming Info

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Time, Performers, Streaming Info

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins today with a grand opening ceremony in Mumbai later in the evening. Here’s when and where you can watch all the action live.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is hours away from kicking off with India, defending champions and hosts, set to take stage later today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the match, fans will be treated to a grand opening ceremony, complete with star performances and a dazzling trophy reveal.

Fans at home will also be able to enjoy these celebrations, as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be broadcast on TV and live streamed online. For those interested, here is everything that you need to know.

T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony: When To Watch

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM IST, one hour before the India vs USA match starts at the Wankhede Stadium.

The opening ceremony will feature a musical performance by Rishab Sharma and Shivamani, setting the tone for the evening. This will be followed by the arrival of the T20 World Cup Trophy, which will be brought into the stadium by a jetpack performer.

The trophy will then be formally received by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma, alongside 20 young ambassadors representing each of the participating nations, marking the official commencement of the tournament.

Musician Badshah and actor Nora Fatehi are also listed among the confirmed performers.

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: How To Watch

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will be live streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Readers should note that they will require a subscription to watch the full celebrations, followed by the India vs USA match on this platform.

As for the TV broadcast, the T20 World Cup opening ceremony and the match will be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network channels 6:00 PM IST onwards.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony begins at 6:00 PM IST, one hour before the India vs USA match.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

Performers include Rishab Sharma, Shivamani, Badshah, and Nora Fatehi.

How can I watch the opening ceremony?

You can watch it online via the JioHotstar app and website, or on Star Sports Network channels.

Do I need a subscription to watch the opening ceremony online?

Yes, a subscription is required to watch the full celebrations and the subsequent match on JioHotstar.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
