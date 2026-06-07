Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder From Today, Rate In Delhi Hits Rs 942

Domestic cooking gas prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second hike in less than three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to face pressure from elevated global energy prices.

The price of a standard 14.2-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi will rise from Rs 913 to Rs 942 with effect from June 7, news agency PTI reported, citing industry sources.

The latest revision comes after a Rs 60-per-cylinder increase implemented on March 7, when geopolitical tensions and conflict in West Asia disrupted energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.

Oil Firms Continue To Face Losses

According to the PTI report, the latest increase only partially compensates for the losses incurred on the sale of domestic LPG. Before the revision, state-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing around Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

It also indicated that despite successive price hikes, the gap between retail prices and procurement costs remains substantial due to persistently high international energy rates.

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Fuel Price Increases Across Segments

The LPG revision comes amid a broader rise in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel rates have gone up by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have increased by nearly Rs 6 per kilogram.

Oil marketing companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost. The estimated under-recoveries stand at around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel.

The government has so far refrained from passing on the full burden of higher international energy costs to consumers. Instead, a portion of the impact has been absorbed by state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.

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