India has won the Under-19 World Cup a record six times. Their latest victory was in 2026.
List Of Indian Captains Who Won U19 World Cup - Did MS Dhoni Ever Win?
India has defeated England by 100 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup trophy for the sixth time. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic innings of 175 runs played a very large and important role in India's victory.
However, the credit for Team India becoming world champions also goes to captain Ayush Mhatre. Ayush Mhatre performed strongly not with the bat but also with the ball.
But before him, 5 Indian captains have already achieved the feat of winning the Under-19 World Cup. Know here which Indian captains have lifted the World Cup trophy so far.
Indian Captains to Win Under-19 World Cup
Mohammad Kaif: The first captain to make India an Under-19 World Cup winner was Mohammad Kaif. In the final of the 2000 World Cup, the Team India led by Kaif defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.
Virat Kohli: Team India lifted the World Cup trophy in 2008 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. In the 2008 final, India defeated South Africa by 12 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Unmukt Chand: In the final of the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand. Unmukt Chand played a historic innings of 111 runs in that final match. Unmukt Chand now plays for the USA cricket team.
Prithvi Shaw: 6 years later in 2018, Team India once again became World Champion at the Under-19 level. This time, the captain of the world-conquering Indian team was Prithvi Shaw. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag were also part of the same team.
Yash Dhull: In 2022, Team India again lifted the World Cup trophy, and this time India won the Under-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Yash Dhull.
Now, India has won the 2026 World Cup under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre.
U19 WC Trophy Winners For India by Edition
Mohammad Kaif – Under-19 World Cup 2000
Virat Kohli – Under-19 World Cup 2008
Unmukt Chand – Under-19 World Cup 2012
Prithvi Shaw – Under-19 World Cup 2018
Yash Dhull – Under-19 World Cup 2022
Ayush Mhatre – Under-19 World Cup 2026
Has Dhoni Ever Won The Under 19 Word Cup?
MS Dhoni has never won the Under-19 World Cup. He was never even selected for India's Under-19 cricket team. In the World Cup held in the year 2000, Ajay Ratra played as the wicketkeeper in the Indian team.
