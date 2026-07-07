Ex-UP Player Becomes Oman Captain, Five Years After Leaving India

Indian-origin cricketers continue to make their mark in international cricket by representing associate nations such as the UAE, Oman, the USA and Canada. The latest among them is Uttar Pradesh-born wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla, who has been appointed captain of the Oman men's cricket team. He succeeds Jatinder Singh as the side's new skipper.

Announcing the appointment on social media, Oman Cricket wrote, "The beginning of a new chapter. Oman Cricket proudly announces Vinayak Shukla as the captain of the Oman men's cricket team." The 32-year-old had previously served as the team's vice-captain before being elevated to the top role.

Who is Vinayak Shukla?

Born on June 18, 1994, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vinayak moved to Oman in 2021 after his coach advised him to explore better opportunities overseas. To support himself, he worked as a data operator at National Metal Cans while continuing to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

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His hard work paid off when he made his T20I debut for Oman on December 14, 2024. Less than two months later, he earned his ODI cap against Namibia during the Asia Cup on February 10, 2025. Since then, Vinayak has established himself as Oman's first-choice wicketkeeper and has impressed with his aggressive middle-order batting, particularly in T20 cricket.

So far, Vinayak has featured in 15 ODIs, scoring 312 runs at an average of 26. In 23 T20 Internationals, he has amassed 447 runs, including two half-centuries.

Interestingly, Vinayak never played domestic cricket in India. Before moving to Oman, he represented Calcutta Customs in Bengal's club cricket circuit, where he honed his skills before launching his international career.

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