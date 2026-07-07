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English NewsSportsCricketEx-UP Player Becomes Oman Captain, Five Years After Leaving India

Ex-UP Player Becomes Oman Captain, Five Years After Leaving India

Before moving to Oman, he represented Calcutta Customs in Bengal's club cricket circuit, where he honed his skills before launching his international career.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:47 PM (IST)

Indian-origin cricketers continue to make their mark in international cricket by representing associate nations such as the UAE, Oman, the USA and Canada. The latest among them is Uttar Pradesh-born wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla, who has been appointed captain of the Oman men's cricket team. He succeeds Jatinder Singh as the side's new skipper.

Announcing the appointment on social media, Oman Cricket wrote, "The beginning of a new chapter. Oman Cricket proudly announces Vinayak Shukla as the captain of the Oman men's cricket team." The 32-year-old had previously served as the team's vice-captain before being elevated to the top role.

Who is Vinayak Shukla?

Born on June 18, 1994, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vinayak moved to Oman in 2021 after his coach advised him to explore better opportunities overseas. To support himself, he worked as a data operator at National Metal Cans while continuing to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

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His hard work paid off when he made his T20I debut for Oman on December 14, 2024. Less than two months later, he earned his ODI cap against Namibia during the Asia Cup on February 10, 2025. Since then, Vinayak has established himself as Oman's first-choice wicketkeeper and has impressed with his aggressive middle-order batting, particularly in T20 cricket.

So far, Vinayak has featured in 15 ODIs, scoring 312 runs at an average of 26. In 23 T20 Internationals, he has amassed 447 runs, including two half-centuries.

Interestingly, Vinayak never played domestic cricket in India. Before moving to Oman, he represented Calcutta Customs in Bengal's club cricket circuit, where he honed his skills before launching his international career.

Also Read | Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Fast Bowler Secures Team India Spot

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Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Oman Cricket Team UTTAR PRADESH Vinayak Shukla
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