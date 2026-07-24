England Star Overtakes Chris Gayle: Updated List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 Cricket

Jos Buttler surpassed Chris Gayle to become the second-highest all-time T20 run-scorer. He now has 14,572 runs, ahead of Gayle's 14,562.
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Buttler's effort took his overall T20 run total to 14,572 runs, pushing Chris Gayle down to third place with 14,562 runs.
England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has achieved a major career milestone by surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle on the all-time T20 run-scoring leaderboard.
Playing for the Manchester Super Giants against London Spirit in a match of The Hundred at Lord's, Buttler needed just a handful of runs to eclipse Gayle's long-standing tally. His 16-run effort took his overall T20 run total to 14,572 runs, pushing Chris Gayle down to third place with 14,562 runs.
Top 5 All-Time Run-Scorers in T20s
1. Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,803 runs
2. Jos Buttler (England) - 14,572 runs
3. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 runs
4. Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 runs
5. David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 runs
Note: Virat Kohli (India) is sixth on the all-time list with 14,218 T20 runs.
Key Takeaways
Kieron Pollard in Sight: Jos Buttler now trails table-topper Kieron Pollard by just 231 runs for the top spot in global T20 history. The milestone caps off a stellar return to form for the 35-year-old, following a productive IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans (526 runs) and an unbeaten 131 off 64 balls against India in international action.
T20I Record: On the international stage, Buttler remains England's leading run-scorer in T20Is (4,212 runs), ranking third overall behind Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma.
Pollard's dominance
West Indies power-hitter Kieron Pollard sits atop the all-time T20 run-scoring chart, holding the distinction of being the highest run-getter in Twenty20 history.
After surpassing long-standing leader Chris Gayle during Major League Cricket action, Pollard became the first player to cross the 14,800-run mark in a career spanning more than 650 T20 appearances. With over 600 matches and multiple franchise trophies worldwide, Pollard remains an unparalleled giant in short-format cricket history.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant T20 milestone did Jos Buttler recently achieve?
Who is the leading run-scorer in all-time T20 cricket?
Kieron Pollard holds the top spot with 14,803 runs. He is the first player to cross the 14,800-run mark in T20 history.
What is Jos Buttler's current ranking among all-time T20 run-scorers?
Jos Buttler is currently ranked second on the all-time T20 run-scorers list. He has accumulated 14,572 runs in his career.
How many runs did Jos Buttler need to overtake Chris Gayle's T20 tally?
Jos Buttler needed 16 runs while playing for the Manchester Super Giants to surpass Chris Gayle's long-standing T20 run tally. His 16-run effort achieved this milestone.