England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has achieved a major career milestone by surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle on the all-time T20 run-scoring leaderboard.

Playing for the Manchester Super Giants against London Spirit in a match of The Hundred at Lord's, Buttler needed just a handful of runs to eclipse Gayle's long-standing tally. His 16-run effort took his overall T20 run total to 14,572 runs, pushing Chris Gayle down to third place with 14,562 runs.

Top 5 All-Time Run-Scorers in T20s

1. Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,803 runs

2. Jos Buttler (England) - 14,572 runs

3. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 runs

4. Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 runs

5. David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 runs

Note: Virat Kohli (India) is sixth on the all-time list with 14,218 T20 runs.

Key Takeaways

Kieron Pollard in Sight: Jos Buttler now trails table-topper Kieron Pollard by just 231 runs for the top spot in global T20 history. The milestone caps off a stellar return to form for the 35-year-old, following a productive IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans (526 runs) and an unbeaten 131 off 64 balls against India in international action.

T20I Record: On the international stage, Buttler remains England's leading run-scorer in T20Is (4,212 runs), ranking third overall behind Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma.

Pollard's dominance

West Indies power-hitter Kieron Pollard sits atop the all-time T20 run-scoring chart, holding the distinction of being the highest run-getter in Twenty20 history.

After surpassing long-standing leader Chris Gayle during Major League Cricket action, Pollard became the first player to cross the 14,800-run mark in a career spanning more than 650 T20 appearances. With over 600 matches and multiple franchise trophies worldwide, Pollard remains an unparalleled giant in short-format cricket history.

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