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'After 26 Days Of Hunger, Do I Need To Prove My Sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk Shares Emotional Appeal
Sonam Wangchuk defended ending his 26-day hunger strike, rejected allegations of a "deal", said he lost 11 kg, questioned critics, and urged police to arrest him during the protest.
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