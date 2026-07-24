'After 26 Days Of Hunger, Do I Need To Prove My Sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has strongly responded to criticism over ending his 26-day hunger strike, questioning why he is being asked to prove the sincerity of his protest despite the physical toll it took on his body.

AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD July 24, 2026

In a video message, Wangchuk recalled an incident during his fast when he allegedly asked authorities to arrest him.

"I had to struggle physically during the protest. The strength I had on the 20th and 22nd day had completely gone, yet I had to use whatever strength was left to come out forcibly."

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He then shared another clip within the video showing him coming out of his room and asking police: Ask them to arrest me. Yes, arrest me. Why are you leaving me here for three hours on the 25th day of my hunger strike? You all are harassing me. If I die because of this stress, it will be your responsibility."

He also questioned the conduct of officials, asking whether they had orders and repeatedly urging them to arrest him.

'Do I Need A Character Certificate?'

Sharing his thoughts after ending the fast, Wangchuk said he recorded the video with "sadness, surprise, grief and anger" for his fellow citizens and students.

"For my brothers, sisters and students, I am making this video with sadness, surprise, grief and anger. After remaining hungry for 26 days, I have lost 11 kg of body weight. My muscles are gone, and my organs and brain are almost on the verge of irreversible damage. After sitting in Delhi's scorching heat, having come from Ladakh's freezing cold, do I still need to obtain a character certificate to prove how pure my fast was?" he asked.

Rejects Allegations of a 'Deal'

Wangchuk said he has started consuming liquid food from the previous day, which has helped him regain some strength.

"Since yesterday, I have started taking liquid food. Some strength has returned to my body. Unfortunately, I now have to use that strength to answer the questions being raised against me," he said.

He claimed many people had been calling him and sharing social media posts asking why he ended his fast in the presence of Union ministers and whether there had been any "deal".

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"People are asking why I ended my fast through Union ministers and not someone else. They are asking what deal was struck. If I wanted to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Many people make deals. Have you ever seen them do it like this?" Wangchuk said.

He added, "If I wanted to strike a deal, couldn't I have done it while sitting in a luxurious air-conditioned room? Did I have to sit by the roadside in Delhi's heat to make a deal? It is unfortunate that such thoughts arise in our country. I do not blame most of you."