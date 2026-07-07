Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Fast Bowler Secures Team India Spot

Mayank Yadav has earned a surprise recall to Team India despite enduring a wicketless IPL 2026 campaign. The express pacer, who last played for India nearly two years ago, has been included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad on July 6, with the series set to begin on July 23. Mayank returns to the national setup for the first time since October 2024 after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injuries.

Wicketless IPL 2026 Season

After recovering from injury, Mayank featured for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. He played four matches but went through the tournament without taking a single wicket. In IPL 2025, he managed two wickets in as many games, while his debut season in 2024 saw him make an instant impact by picking up seven wickets in just four appearances with his raw pace.

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Overall, the right-arm quick has played 10 IPL matches in his career, claiming nine wickets. His best figures are 3/14, while he has maintained an economy rate of 10.14.

Four Wickets in Three T20Is for India

Mayank made his international debut during the T20I series against Bangladesh on October 6, 2024. He impressed by taking one wicket in each of the first two matches before finishing with two wickets in the third, ending the series with four wickets from three games.

With another opportunity now knocking, all eyes will be on whether Mayank can force his way into the playing XI and make an impact in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India's squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper)