Sanjay Manjrekar's Blunt, Unfiltered Assessment Of Nationwide Student Protests

Former Indian cricketer and veteran commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has offered a direct, unfiltered assessment of the ongoing nationwide student demonstrations over competitive exam leaks. Calling the movement more than just a reaction to exam irregularities, Manjrekar described the agitation as a broader uprising against institutional control.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 61-year-old sports analyst asserted that using authority or narrative control to quiet the youth will not succeed:

“I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights,” Manjrekar wrote the first time.

“This isn’t just about NEET paper leaks [mainly the reason behind the ongoing protests]. It’s a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media’s brainwashing. As a father of two, I know first-hand: suppressing & brainwashing today’s youth will never work," he wrote in the second post.

This isn’t just about NEET paper leaks. It’s a revolt against feeling generally suppressed in a democracy & the mainstream media’s brainwashing.



As a father of two, I know first hand : suppressing & brainwashing today’s youth will never work. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 24, 2026

As student protests continue across the country, several prominent Indian sportspersons have expressed support for the youth through messages on social media.

Legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhinav Bindra, and Shikhar Dhawan have shared measured and empathetic posts, calling for understanding and constructive dialogue. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has adopted a far more outspoken stance, offering a sharper response to the ongoing developments.

Sachin Tendulkar's support for students

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, ‘Failure is okay, cheating is not.’ Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.

"Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success.