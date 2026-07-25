Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Confirms

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English NewsNewsIndian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Condemns Strike On Commercial Ship

Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Condemns Strike On Commercial Ship

An Indian sailor was killed after commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked in the Black Sea, MEA said. Two other Indian crew members are safe. India condemned the attack on civilian shipping.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian national killed after vessel attacked in Black Sea.
  • MV OMORFI attacked July 18; two Indian crew safe.
  • India condemns attack, calls for upholding maritime safety obligations.

An Indian national was killed after a commercial vessel came under attack while transiting the Black Sea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday, expressing deep concern over the incident and condemning the attack on civilian shipping.

In a late-night statement, the MEA said the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

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One Indian Dead, Two Others Safe

According to the MEA, 10 crew members, including three Indian nationals, were on board the vessel at the time of the attack.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim," the ministry said.

It added that the other two Indian crew members are safe.

India Condemns Attack On Commercial Shipping

Calling the incident a matter of "serious concern", the MEA strongly condemned attacks on commercial vessels that endanger civilian lives.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," the statement said.

The ministry said the Indian Embassy in Russia has contacted the relevant authorities and is extending all possible assistance to the victim's family.

"India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the MEA added.

Second Incident In A Week

The latest attack comes days after another maritime strike on July 19, when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked shortly after departing a Ukrainian port.

In that incident, four Indian crew members were killed and another sustained critical injuries.

The back-to-back attacks come amid renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and civilian seafarers operating in the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Black Sea incident involving MV OMORFI?

An Indian national was killed after the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the incident and condemned the attack on civilian shipping.

How many Indian nationals were aboard the MV OMORFI during the attack?

There were three Indian nationals among the 10 crew members on board the MV OMORFI. One Indian national tragically lost their life, while the other two are safe.

What is India's stance on the attack on commercial shipping?

India strongly condemns such attacks, calling them a serious concern that endangers civilian lives and threatens freedom of navigation. It urges all parties to uphold international obligations for maritime safety.

Were there other recent attacks involving Indian crew members?

Yes, another attack occurred on July 19 on the MV Golden Leo, shortly after it departed a Ukrainian port. In that incident, four Indian crew members were killed and one sustained critical injuries.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Black Sea Indian Sailor Killed
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