Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Confirms

An Indian national was killed after a commercial vessel came under attack while transiting the Black Sea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday, expressing deep concern over the incident and condemning the attack on civilian shipping.

In a late-night statement, the MEA said the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

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One Indian Dead, Two Others Safe

According to the MEA, 10 crew members, including three Indian nationals, were on board the vessel at the time of the attack.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim," the ministry said.

It added that the other two Indian crew members are safe.

India Condemns Attack On Commercial Shipping

Calling the incident a matter of "serious concern", the MEA strongly condemned attacks on commercial vessels that endanger civilian lives.

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," the statement said.

The ministry said the Indian Embassy in Russia has contacted the relevant authorities and is extending all possible assistance to the victim's family.

"India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and the uninterrupted flow of global commerce," the MEA added.

Our statement on attack on Commercial Vessel MV OMORFI ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/3Vg1jzKqSa pic.twitter.com/pNH9fosrzr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 24, 2026

Second Incident In A Week

The latest attack comes days after another maritime strike on July 19, when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked shortly after departing a Ukrainian port.

In that incident, four Indian crew members were killed and another sustained critical injuries.

The back-to-back attacks come amid renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and civilian seafarers operating in the region.