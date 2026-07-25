Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Confirms

An Indian national was killed after the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the incident and condemned the attack on civilian shipping.
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Indian Sailor Killed After Commercial Vessel Attacked In Black Sea, MEA Condemns Strike On Commercial Ship
An Indian sailor was killed after commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked in the Black Sea, MEA said. Two other Indian crew members are safe. India condemned the attack on civilian shipping.
- Indian national killed after vessel attacked in Black Sea.
- MV OMORFI attacked July 18; two Indian crew safe.
- India condemns attack, calls for upholding maritime safety obligations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the Black Sea incident involving MV OMORFI?
How many Indian nationals were aboard the MV OMORFI during the attack?
There were three Indian nationals among the 10 crew members on board the MV OMORFI. One Indian national tragically lost their life, while the other two are safe.
What is India's stance on the attack on commercial shipping?
India strongly condemns such attacks, calling them a serious concern that endangers civilian lives and threatens freedom of navigation. It urges all parties to uphold international obligations for maritime safety.
Were there other recent attacks involving Indian crew members?
Yes, another attack occurred on July 19 on the MV Golden Leo, shortly after it departed a Ukrainian port. In that incident, four Indian crew members were killed and one sustained critical injuries.
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