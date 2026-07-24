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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Bowling Pair Become First Same-Birthday Duo To Open An Innings

India's Bowling Pair Become First Same-Birthday Duo To Open An Innings

Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma, both born on June 17, 2002, made history as the first Indian pair with the same birthday to open the bowling in a men's T20I match.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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  • India secured dominant seven-wicket win, captain's first victory.

India’s fast-bowling duo, Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma, etched their names into the record books during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. Beyond delivering impressive spells of high-pace bowling to set up India's win, the pair achieved an extremely rare statistical coincidence. Both Mayank and Ashok were born on the exact same date June 17, 2002. This shared birthday made them the very first Indian opening bowling pair in men's T20 International history to share the same date of birth.

According to Cricinfo data, this phenomenon is almost unheard of in international cricket. Globally, only two other known pairs have opened an innings together after being born on the exact same day: Samoa’s Timezeen Rapi and Matthew Faatea against Fiji in 2023, and Chile’s Edward Taylor alongside Guillermo Aburto against Mexico in 2023.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni's Unique Record, Scripts T20I History

Outstanding Match Performances On Special Night

The match held immense significance for both pacers. Mayank Yadav was returning to international action after a prolonged injury recovery, while Rajasthan speedster Ashok Sharma was earning his maiden India cap.

Mayank made an immediate splash on his comeback. Bowling the very first ball of the match, he dismissed Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett for a golden duck following a successful DRS review becoming just the third Indian bowler to grab a wicket with the opening ball of a men's T20I. Maintaining sharp speed in the mid-to-high 140 kmph range, Mayank repeatedly beat the bat before removing Dion Myers for six, leaving the hosts reeling at 21/3. He finished his magnificent spell with match-defining figures of 2/18 in four overs (including 17 dot balls) and earned the Player of the Match award.

Ashok Sharma enjoyed a solid start to his international career as well. Operating with disciplined lengths and consistently touching mid-140 kmph speeds, he troubled Ben Curran and Ryan Burl. While he went wicketless with figures of 0/29 in four overs, his composure and sheer pace left an encouraging impression.

Dominant Seven Wicket Victory Under New Leadership

The combined effort from the bowling attack restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 125/7. Alongside Mayank's dual strikes, Prince Yadav also chipped in with two wickets.

In response, India made light work of the 126-run target, coasting to a seven-wicket victory with 40 balls remaining. The chase was propelled by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted a lightning-fast 50 off just 19 balls (reaching his half-century in 18 deliveries). Ishan Kishan contributed a brisk 35 off 24 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 to seal the win in 13.2 overs.

This comfortable victory handed Shreyas Iyer his first win as India's T20I captain, ending a personal streak of seven consecutive toss wins without a victory and breaking India's seven-match winless run in the T20 format.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the match for India and Captain Shreyas Iyer?

India achieved a dominant seven-wicket victory, chasing 126 runs. This win marked Shreyas Iyer's first as India's T20I captain and broke India's seven-match T20 winless run.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe IND Vs ZIM Mayank Yadav Ashok Sharma
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