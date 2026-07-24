India's Bowling Pair Become First Same-Birthday Duo To Open An Innings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured dominant seven-wicket win, captain's first victory.

India’s fast-bowling duo, Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma, etched their names into the record books during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. Beyond delivering impressive spells of high-pace bowling to set up India's win, the pair achieved an extremely rare statistical coincidence. Both Mayank and Ashok were born on the exact same date June 17, 2002. This shared birthday made them the very first Indian opening bowling pair in men's T20 International history to share the same date of birth.

According to Cricinfo data, this phenomenon is almost unheard of in international cricket. Globally, only two other known pairs have opened an innings together after being born on the exact same day: Samoa’s Timezeen Rapi and Matthew Faatea against Fiji in 2023, and Chile’s Edward Taylor alongside Guillermo Aburto against Mexico in 2023.

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Outstanding Match Performances On Special Night

The match held immense significance for both pacers. Mayank Yadav was returning to international action after a prolonged injury recovery, while Rajasthan speedster Ashok Sharma was earning his maiden India cap.

Mayank made an immediate splash on his comeback. Bowling the very first ball of the match, he dismissed Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett for a golden duck following a successful DRS review becoming just the third Indian bowler to grab a wicket with the opening ball of a men's T20I. Maintaining sharp speed in the mid-to-high 140 kmph range, Mayank repeatedly beat the bat before removing Dion Myers for six, leaving the hosts reeling at 21/3. He finished his magnificent spell with match-defining figures of 2/18 in four overs (including 17 dot balls) and earned the Player of the Match award.

Ashok Sharma enjoyed a solid start to his international career as well. Operating with disciplined lengths and consistently touching mid-140 kmph speeds, he troubled Ben Curran and Ryan Burl. While he went wicketless with figures of 0/29 in four overs, his composure and sheer pace left an encouraging impression.

Dominant Seven Wicket Victory Under New Leadership

The combined effort from the bowling attack restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 125/7. Alongside Mayank's dual strikes, Prince Yadav also chipped in with two wickets.

In response, India made light work of the 126-run target, coasting to a seven-wicket victory with 40 balls remaining. The chase was propelled by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted a lightning-fast 50 off just 19 balls (reaching his half-century in 18 deliveries). Ishan Kishan contributed a brisk 35 off 24 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 to seal the win in 13.2 overs.

This comfortable victory handed Shreyas Iyer his first win as India's T20I captain, ending a personal streak of seven consecutive toss wins without a victory and breaking India's seven-match winless run in the T20 format.