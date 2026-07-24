Read Full CJP Letter To PM: Pradhan's Resignation Among 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday held its second round of talks with the Narendra Modi government, reiterating that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained a "non-negotiable" demand amid the ongoing nationwide agitation over the 2026 NEET paper leak.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, where they submitted a fresh letter outlining the protesters' key demands.

CJP Reiterates Three 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

In the letter addressed to JP Nadda, the CJP said it had consulted its supporters and protesters at Jantar Mantar before arriving at a unanimous position.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

"This is with respect to the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. We acknowledge the Government's eagerness to find a mutually beneficial solution. Over the last few days, we have held extensive consultations with our supporters and members across the country and with the protestors at Jantar Mantar. We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands, namely the resignation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan. 1 crore compensation for NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors, are non-negotiable.

Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces," the letter read.

The letter also demanded that the Centre, the head of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Delhi Police Commissioner publicly apologise to students who were allegedly assaulted during the protests.

"We request that all these demands be accepted at the earliest, failing which the movement will only grow bigger and spread across the country. Further, we would appreciate the Government's response to our five-point demand charter or examination reforms. The charter will prove critical in bringing about the larger structural reforms needed in the education system. Hoping for an early resolution," it added.

Government Seeks Time To Respond

Speaking to the media after the meeting, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond to the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"Dharmendra Pradhan needs to resign or be removed. We discussed this in detail with the government, and they have asked for time till tomorrow afternoon to respond," he said.

Ranka also claimed that the Centre had given "in-principle approval" to two of the group's demands:

Compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

No legal action against students who participated in the protests.

He expressed hope that the government would soon remove the Education Minister.

Also Read: 3 Demands, 5 Reform Ideas: Inside The CJP-Nadda Meeting That Could Decide Dharmendra Pradhan's Fate

Government Signals Debate In Parliament

Meanwhile, the Centre also indicated its willingness to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak in Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that the government was prepared to debate the issue in both Houses and was willing to accept the Opposition's preferred date and format.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "...If Parliament functions, a lot could be discussed in Parliament. Now the Prime Minister posted a video; he had a dialogue with the children and explained the government's intentions. The Congress party is objecting to this… pic.twitter.com/v1DVDkoCK9 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also said the House was open to discussing all issues and that consultations would be held with political parties to finalise the procedure for the debate.The developments came as the CJP's protest over the NEET paper leak entered its 48th day, with demonstrations continuing at Jantar Mantar and pressure mounting on the Centre over examination reforms.