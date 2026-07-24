He further added, "Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions—thank you, everybody. May your love and support continue, and may our connection grow even stronger and more active."

The video was captioned: "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."

PM Modi's Message On Exam Reforms

The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after he announced that the Centre would introduce stricter measures to tackle examination paper leaks amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

In a video message released on Thursday, PM Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and tougher punishment for those involved in paper leak cases, with the legislation expected to be introduced in Parliament next week.

"I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. They have caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," he had said.

PM Promises Action Against Responsible In Paper Leak

The Prime Minister also noted that those responsible for the alleged paper leak had been arrested and that the government had ensured nearly 22 lakh students could retake their examinations without losing an academic year.

He added that the proposed legislation would include provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties to strengthen the integrity of India's examination system.

The announcement came amid widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Earlier this week, PM Modi also told the NDA Parliamentary Party that the government was working to make the country's examination system "foolproof."