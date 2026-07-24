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English NewsNewsIndia'Thank You Friends': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Youth For 'Insightful Suggestions' | WATCH

'Thank You Friends': PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Youth For 'Insightful Suggestions' | WATCH

PM Modi thanked students and youngsters for their response to his exam reform video, a day after announcing tougher anti-paper leak measures, fast-track courts and stricter punishment for offenders.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked students and young people for watching his video on examination reforms and sharing their suggestions, a day after he outlined the government's plan to introduce stricter measures against paper leaks.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to his message and the constructive feedback he received.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

"Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to interact with you late last night. I truly appreciate the way you responded to my video and shared your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone," PM Modi said.

He further added, "Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions—thank you, everybody. May your love and support continue, and may our connection grow even stronger and more active."

The video was captioned: "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."

PM Modi's Message On Exam Reforms

The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after he announced that the Centre would introduce stricter measures to tackle examination paper leaks amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

In a video message released on Thursday, PM Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and tougher punishment for those involved in paper leak cases, with the legislation expected to be introduced in Parliament next week.

"I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. They have caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," he had said.

PM Promises Action Against Responsible In Paper Leak

The Prime Minister also noted that those responsible for the alleged paper leak had been arrested and that the government had ensured nearly 22 lakh students could retake their examinations without losing an academic year.

He added that the proposed legislation would include provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties to strengthen the integrity of India's examination system.

The announcement came amid widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Earlier this week, PM Modi also told the NDA Parliamentary Party that the government was working to make the country's examination system "foolproof."

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Youth Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak Live Updates
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