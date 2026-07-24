Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni's Unique Record, Scripts T20I History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's quick fifty led India's seven-wicket chase.

After enduring a challenging start to his T20I captaincy stint, Shreyas Iyer finally tasted victory as skipper as India cruised to a dominant seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Harare. The win marked a memorable moment for the newly appointed leader, ending a seven-match winless streak that saw a 2-0 series loss to Ireland and a 4-0 defeat against England.

Alongside securing his maiden win as captain, Iyer created international cricket history by achieving a remarkable coin-toss milestone.

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Historic Milestone At The Toss

Even before the first ball was bowled at the Harare Sports Club, Shreyas Iyer made headlines by winning the toss and opting to bowl. In doing so, he became the first captain in world cricket to win the toss in each of his first eight men's T20I matches, breaking the global record previously held by the Bahamas' Gregory Taylor (7).

Among Indian captains, MS Dhoni previously held the record for most consecutive toss wins in T20Is, having won seven in a row between May 2010 and February 2012. Iyer surpassed Dhoni's 14-year-old mark, etching his name into the record books alongside iconic Indian leaders.

Dominant Bowling Restricts Zimbabwe

Putting Zimbabwe into bat proved to be the right decision as India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the hosts to 125/7 in 20 overs. Pacer Mayank Yadav made an immediate impact, claiming two wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, including the early scalps of Brian Bennett and Dion Myers.

Prince Yadav provided stellar support with figures of 2/19, while Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube picked up a wicket each. Despite a fighting 39* from Tadiwanashe Marumani, India’s relentless bowling attack never allowed Zimbabwe to build sustained momentum.

Sensational Firepower In The Run Chase

Chasing a modest target of 126, India blew away the opposition in just 13.2 overs. The highlight of the chase was a blistering maiden international half-century from 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi smashed a ferocious 50 off just 18 balls to set the game alight early on.

Ishan Kishan contributed a quickfire 35, while captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the final stretch with an unbeaten 28 alongside Tilak Varma to wrap up the victory seamlessly.

Captain Shreyas Iyer Expresses Delight

Reflecting on his first victory as captain, Shreyas Iyer praised his team's execution and singled out Mayank Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their standout performances.

"Exceptional. They were tremendous in their execution. Can't be happier to get my first win. Exceptional start given by Mayank... Vaibhav came out and gave us an exceptional start with the bat. He is fearless; the way he approaches the innings is amazing," Iyer said after the match.

Player of the Match Mayank Yadav also shared his joy, crediting the pitch's bounce and seam movement for helping him deliver a game-winning spell on Zimbabwean soil.