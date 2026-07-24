10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine: What's In The Modi Government's New Paper Leak Bill?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet approved bill targeting organized exam paper leak rackets.

Legislation proposes 10-year imprisonment, Rs 10 crore fine.

Bill's introduction is expected in Parliament next week.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill aimed at strengthening the legal framework against examination paper leaks, with provisions for stricter punishment in organised paper leak cases.

According to sources, the proposed legislation provides for up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for those involved in organised paper leak rackets. The Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.

Also Read: Centre Removes 47 NTA Officials, Plans Major Overhaul; Leak-Proof Exam System In Work

PM Modi Had Hinted at Major Legal Reforms

The decision comes amid nationwide protests over paper leaks and continued disruptions in Parliament over the issue.

A day before the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a three-minute video message indicating that the government would discuss a draft law providing for fast-track courts and tougher punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

In the video message released late on July 23, the Prime Minister said paper leaks were not a minor issue, as they had caused immense distress to millions of students and their parents across the country.

He reiterated that the government was fully committed to tackling the problem and would introduce a robust legal framework to prevent such incidents in the future. Earlier on Thursday, Modi had also announced the creation of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases.

Bill Likely to Be Tabled Next Week

Following the Cabinet's approval, attention now shifts to Parliament, where the Bill is expected to be introduced next week.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested 13 people so far in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak case.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

Centre Announces Administrative Change In Education Ministry

Separately, the Centre on Thursday carried out a major administrative reshuffle in the Education Ministry by appointing Naresh Pal Gangwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. He has taken charge from Vineet Joshi.