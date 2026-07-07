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English NewsSportsCricketTamil Nadu CM Pens Emotional Birthday Post For MS Dhoni

Tamil Nadu CM Pens Emotional Birthday Post For MS Dhoni

The DMK President posted a cordial greeting accompanied by a memorable photograph featuring himself, MS Dhoni, and his son, former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 05:52 PM (IST)

To mark the 45th birthday of legendary Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended a deeply respectful and warm message on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Stalin, a self-confessed admirer of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman, took to his official social media accounts from London to convey his greetings. His message emphasized the former Indian captain's timeless leadership style and enduring impact on generations of sports enthusiasts, noting that the collective eagerness to watch "Thala" grace the cricket pitch remains as potent as ever.

"Anticipation to See You in Action Remains Strong"

The DMK President posted a cordial greeting accompanied by a memorable photograph featuring himself, MS Dhoni, and his son, former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In his official post on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Stalin lauded the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's ability to touch lives both inside and outside the stadium boundary: "Birthday greetings to Captain Cool Thiru. @msdhoni. Whether on the field or away from it, your composure, leadership and enduring charisma continue to inspire millions. The anticipation of watching you in action again remains as strong as ever. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of success."

Deep Bond Between Chennai and Dhoni

The Chief Minister’s heartfelt tribute highlights the unique, almost mythical bond that Dhoni shares with the state of Tamil Nadu. Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Dhoni has served as the undisputed face of the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

Having guided the Yellow Army to five distinct IPL titles, Dhoni was long ago adopted by local fans as a native son, affectionately earning the moniker "Thala" (The Leader).

This isn't the first time Stalin has publicly celebrated the Ranchi-born cricketer. In previous years, the Chief Minister has frequently praised Dhoni’s humble beginnings and rural roots, citing him as a vital symbol of hope for underprivileged youth nationwide trying to pursue a career in sports. By explicitly highlighting the enduring "anticipation" of seeing him play again, Stalin's 2026 greeting mirrors the collective hope of millions of fans who wish to see the veteran back in his yellow jersey for another season.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu CM IPL Udhayanidhi Stalin IPL 2027
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