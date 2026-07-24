Centre Removes 47 NTA Officials, Plans Major Overhaul; Leak-Proof Exam System In Work

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre removes 47 NTA officials, legal action expected.

Government plans major agency restructuring within one month.

Goal is leak-proof system, strengthening safeguards against irregularities.

The Centre has removed 47 officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) as part of a major overhaul of the examination body, with legal action also likely against some of those removed, according to IANS.

The government is preparing a comprehensive restructuring of the NTA, with the entire organisational framework set to be revamped over the next month.

47 people have been removed from NTA, and legal action will also be taken against some of them. The government is preparing a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), with plans to restructure the entire framework within the next one month. The agency’s outsourcing… pic.twitter.com/fAYl0zGZ7N — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026

Sources said the restructuring will include significant changes to the agency's functioning, with the existing outsourcing process also set to be redesigned.

According to sources, the objective of the overhaul is to create a leak-proof examination system and strengthen safeguards to prevent future irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.

Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

Education Ministry Announced Earlier

This came after the information came that the Education Ministry is expected to make a major announcement at 8 pm on Friday.

According to sources, the announcement is expected to focus on measures aimed at strengthening the functioning of the NTA, which has been under intense scrutiny following the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and growing demands for examination reforms.

Also Read: Education Ministry To Make Major Announcement At 8 PM Today. What's Coming

Amid the demands of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Education Ministry sought to bring major changes in the NTA.

CJP-Nadda Second Meeting

This information came after the Cockroach Janta Party held a second round of talks with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh over the NEET paper leak protests, submitting three key demands and a five-point examination reform charter.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

The nearly two-hour meeting ended without a final decision, with the Centre seeking time until Saturday to respond to the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. According to CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the government gave in-principle approval to two of the three demands while deferring its response on Pradhan's exit.