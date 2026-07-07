Asia Cup 2027 Schedule Revealed; Tournament Returns To ODI Format

The schedule for the 2027 Asia Cup has been revealed, with Bangladesh set to host the continental tournament from June 18 to July 4 next year. As per Cricbuzz, the competition will be played across Mirpur, Chattogram, and Sylhet, with the final slated for July 4. Unlike the previous edition, the 2027 tournament will be contested in the 50-over ODI format, aligning with the ODI World Cup scheduled later that year.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already sought logistical details from the Bangladesh Cricket Board as preparations gather pace. While Mirpur has been confirmed as one of the venues, a final decision on all match venues is expected in the coming days.

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The 2027 edition will take place earlier in the calendar compared to the 2025 Asia Cup, which was held in September. The shift to June is seen as part of the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh last staged the Asia Cup in 2016, when the hosts advanced to the final before losing to India by eight wickets. The upcoming tournament will also be the first major multi-nation event hosted by Bangladesh under the leadership of newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal.

Meanwhile, there has also been an update on India's proposed tour of Bangladesh. Ibrahim, son of Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, said that the visiting Indian team would receive enhanced security arrangements if required. However, he added that discussions with the BCCI over a bilateral series have not yet resulted in any concrete agreement.

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India's Asia Cup Glory

The Indian men's cricket team won the 2025 Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This historic victory marked India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

After restricting Pakistan to 146 all out (with Kuldeep Yadav taking 4/30), India chased down the target, scoring 150/5 in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match after an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, and Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Series.

Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue remained completely unbeaten throughout the tournament.