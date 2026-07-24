President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Droupadi Murmu accepted Ravneet Singh Bittu's Union Council resignation.

Bittu served as Union Minister of State until his tenure ended.

He is expected to contest upcoming Punjab Assembly elections next year.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, according to a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.

Resignation Accepted With Immediate Effect

The official communique stated, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India."

Served As Minister Of State

Before his resignation, Bittu was serving as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.

His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP had already ended in June.

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Likely To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections

Bittu is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due next year, sources said.

According to the sources, he has been closely involved in preparing the Bharatiya Janata Party's groundwork for a comeback in Punjab, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Recently Criticised 'Satluj'

In recent weeks, Bittu had publicly criticised the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj', calling it an attempt to "light a fire".

His remarks came at a time when many Sikh leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, had adopted a cautious approach towards the sensitive film.

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