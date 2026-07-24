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English NewsNewsIndiaPresident Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

President Accepts Ravneet Bittu's Resignation; Likely To Focus On Punjab Polls

The decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Droupadi Murmu accepted Ravneet Singh Bittu's Union Council resignation.
  • Bittu served as Union Minister of State until his tenure ended.
  • He is expected to contest upcoming Punjab Assembly elections next year.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, according to a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.

Resignation Accepted With Immediate Effect

The official communique stated, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India."

Served As Minister Of State

Before his resignation, Bittu was serving as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries.

His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP had already ended in June.

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Likely To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections

Bittu is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due next year, sources said.

According to the sources, he has been closely involved in preparing the Bharatiya Janata Party's groundwork for a comeback in Punjab, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Recently Criticised 'Satluj'

In recent weeks, Bittu had publicly criticised the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj', calling it an attempt to "light a fire".

His remarks came at a time when many Sikh leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, had adopted a cautious approach towards the sensitive film.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who accepted Ravneet Singh Bittu's resignation?

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Ravneet Singh Bittu's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers. The acceptance was effective immediately based on the Prime Minister's advice.

What ministerial positions did Ravneet Singh Bittu hold?

Before his resignation, Ravneet Singh Bittu served as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP also concluded in June.

What are Ravneet Singh Bittu's likely political plans after resigning?

Sources indicate Ravneet Singh Bittu is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly elections next year. He has been involved in preparing the BJP's groundwork for a comeback in Punjab.

Under what constitutional provision was Ravneet Singh Bittu's resignation accepted?

His resignation was accepted under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. This decision was made on the advice of the Prime Minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Satluj Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns President Accepts Ravneet Singh Resignation Focus On Punjab Polls
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