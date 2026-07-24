Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre and CJP discussed NEET protest, exam reforms, minister's resignation.

Government conceded compensation, withdrawing cases for peaceful protestors.

Government sought time on minister's resignation; more talks scheduled.

PM announced tougher actions against exam leaks, Fast-Track Courts.

The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a crucial round of discussions in New Delhi on Friday as both sides explored a possible breakthrough in the ongoing NEET protest. The nearly two-hour meeting brought senior Union ministers and CJP representatives together at Vithal Patel House, with the focus remaining on students' concerns, examination reforms and the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh represented the government during the talks, while the CJP delegation comprised Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Although the complete agenda was not officially disclosed, both parties acknowledged that several key issues linked to the examination controversy and the protest movement were discussed.

Centre Reportedly Agrees To Two Key Conditions

According to CJP leaders, the government showed willingness to accommodate two of the party's conditions before formal discussions began. These include an assurance that no legal action would be initiated against those who participated in peaceful demonstrations and a commitment to provide compensation to families of students affected by the recent examination controversy.

However, the talks stopped short of resolving the protesters' principal demand. The CJP maintained that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains central to ending the agitation.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

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Government Asks For More Time On Main Demand

After the meeting concluded, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had not rejected the demand outright but had sought additional time before taking a decision. Ranka said, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."

Providing the government's perspective, Union Minister JP Nadda confirmed that multiple proposals had been discussed and indicated that another round of talks would follow.

Nadda said: "...The meeting went on for almost 2 hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government."

PM Signals Tougher Action Against Paper Leaks

Hours before the discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would take up a draft Bill aimed at tightening the legal framework against examination paper leaks.

In a video shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," indicating that cases involving paper leak rackets could soon be heard through dedicated judicial mechanisms.

He also posted, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!", signalling that the government is preparing stricter punitive measures as public outrage over examination irregularities continues.