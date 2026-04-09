David Warner has been ruled out of the match due to a drink-driving charge in Sydney, which has led to his apprehension by police.
David Warner Out From PSL 2026 Match; Karachi Kings Appoint New Captain
David Warner exited PSL 2026 mid-season to take a sanctioned break and spend Easter holidays with his family in Australia.
Karachi Kings have faced a major leadership crisis ahead of their critical PSL 2026 match against Peshawar Zalmi on April 9. The franchise’s regular captain, David Warner, has been officially ruled out of the fixture following a legal incident in Sydney involving a drink-driving charge.
The Incident: What Happened?
Warner left PSL midway to travel to Australia for a short sanctioned break, spend the Easter holidays with his family. In an unfortunate turn of events, he was apprehended by New South Wales (NSW) Police on Sunday, April 5.
Reports indicate that David Warner was driving a van in Maroubra, Sydney, when he allegedly stopped short of a stationary random breath testing (RBT) site. After being approached by officers, Warner underwent a breath analysis that allegedly returned a reading of 0.104 - more than double the legal limit in Australia.
Legal Consequence: He has been charged with mid-range drink driving and is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7, 2026.
Impact on Karachi Kings
The timing of the incident is a big blow to Karachi Kings, who have enjoyed an undefeated start to the season under David Warner’s captaincy, winning three consecutive matches to sit near the top of the points table.
Earlier reports suggested Warner might rejoin the squad in time for the April 9 clash, but the latest updates confirm he has not arrived in Pakistan. Consequently, the franchise has been forced to appoint a new leader for the immediate term.
New Captain: Shan Masood Steps In
In David Warner's absence, Karachi Kings management has named veteran Pakistani batter Shan Masood as the captain for the match against Peshawar Zalmi. Masood, who has extensive leadership experience in both domestic and international circuits, will be tasked with maintaining the Kings' perfect record in the tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is David Warner not playing for Karachi Kings?
What was the drink-driving incident involving David Warner?
David Warner was apprehended by New South Wales Police on April 5 for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit in Australia.
Who will captain Karachi Kings in David Warner's absence?
Shan Masood has been appointed as the interim captain for Karachi Kings' upcoming match against Peshawar Zalmi.
What is the current status of Karachi Kings in the tournament?
Karachi Kings have had an undefeated start to the season, winning three consecutive matches under David Warner's captaincy.