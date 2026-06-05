Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Sacking Rishabh Pant As Vice-Captain: 'Players Must Respect..'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gautam Gambhir explained Rishabh Pant's Test vice-captaincy removal.

Decision followed concerns over Pant's reckless shot selection.

KL Rahul appointed new Test vice-captain, replacing Pant.

Pant's superb Test record contrasts with struggling white-ball form.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has delivered a remarkably blunt public assessment regarding the sudden removal of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant from the national Test vice-captaincy position. Speaking ahead of the historic international fixture against Afghanistan, the straight-talking former opener laid bare the exact performance expectations demanded from senior personnel.

Blunt Coaching Mandate

The national team management decided to strip the explosive left-handed batsman of his leadership responsibilities following intense internal reviews. Gambhir addressed the media directly during a pre-match press conference to clarify the institutional decision.

"We don't want Rishabh Pant to change but international cricket demands players to respect match situations," Gambhir stated directly during his official press conference briefing on Friday.

Risky Gameplay Review

The uncompromising statement follows a lengthy, high-stakes private meeting held between the head coach and the senior player regarding on-field conduct. Management reportedly questioned his reckless shot selection.

While the swashbuckling southpaw has single-handedly won legendary red-ball matches for his country, his high-risk approach has also triggered catastrophic batting collapses during highly critical match turning points.

The New Leadership Order

The national selection committee reacted decisively by handing the crucial Test vice-captaincy duties over to top-order batsman KL Rahul. This major tactical shuffle cements a brand-new leadership hierarchy.

This significant demotion completes a highly chaotic month for the talented 28-year-old cricketer. He recently requested release from his captaincy duties at Lucknow Super Giants after a disastrous IPL campaign.

The Red Ball Statistical Reality

Statistically, the explosive left-handed batsman remains arguably the most successful red-ball wicketkeeper-batter in the entire history of Indian cricket, making his sudden leadership removal incredibly sensational.

He has amassed an incredible 3,476 runs across 49 Test appearances, maintaining a superb batting average of nearly 43 while registering eight spectacular international centuries for the nation.

White Ball Selection Exile

However, the mercurial stroke-maker has completely failed to replicate those stellar performances in shorter formats. His international white-ball averages drop drastically to 33.50 in ODIs and 23.25 in T20Is.

Under the current coaching regime, he has subsequently fallen completely out of favor for limited-overs selection. Preferred options like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have effectively taken his place.