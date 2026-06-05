Gautam Gambhir Finalises India's No. 3 Ahead Of Afghanistan Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided critical clarity regarding the team's top-order strategy, confirming that elegant left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan will occupy the crucial number three position in the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. The one-off Test between the two teams begins from Saturday (June 5th) onwards.

The declaration addresses one of the most heavily debated selection dilemmas facing the team management, with Sudharsan getting the nod over domestic heavyweight Devdutt Padikkal.

Also Read | BCCI Picks New T20I Captain, To Lead India In Ireland And England Tours

'Sai Sudharsan hasn't got a fair chance'

Speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference, Gambhir strongly advocated for stability, emphasizing that the 24-year-old Tamil Nadu batter has not yet been granted a consistent, extended run in the longest format.

"Sai Sudharsan hasn't got a fair chance. He played in England. We will give him a longer rope," Gambhir asserted. "We can only pick 11 players and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in the IPL. If we judge Sai on the basis of four to five games, we will never be able to build something."

Sudharsan enters the Test arena on the back of a phenomenal individual season in the Indian Premier League, giving the management immense confidence in his current rhythm despite his modest early Test average of just over 27 across his initial six appearances.

Solving India's Number Three Dilemma

The one-drop position has turned into a glaring revolving door for the Indian Test side since the departure of veteran anchor Cheteshwar Pujara. A staggering seven different batters have been experimented with at the position, with none managing to permanently cement their place.

Shubman Gill previously enjoyed the longest tenure at number three before sliding down to number four upon taking over the Test captaincy - a shift prompted by the red-ball retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following Gill's reassignment, the management tried several options, including Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Padikkal, but a recent 2-0 series loss to South Africa brought the lack of stability right back into focus.