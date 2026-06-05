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HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Finalises India's No. 3 Ahead Of Afghanistan Test

Gautam Gambhir Finalises India's No. 3 Ahead Of Afghanistan Test

Sudharsan enters the Test arena on the back of a phenomenal individual season in the Indian Premier League.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided critical clarity regarding the team's top-order strategy, confirming that elegant left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan will occupy the crucial number three position in the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. The one-off Test between the two teams begins from Saturday (June 5th) onwards.

The declaration addresses one of the most heavily debated selection dilemmas facing the team management, with Sudharsan getting the nod over domestic heavyweight Devdutt Padikkal.

Also Read | BCCI Picks New T20I Captain, To Lead India In Ireland And England Tours

'Sai Sudharsan hasn't got a fair chance'

Speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference, Gambhir strongly advocated for stability, emphasizing that the 24-year-old Tamil Nadu batter has not yet been granted a consistent, extended run in the longest format.

"Sai Sudharsan hasn't got a fair chance. He played in England. We will give him a longer rope," Gambhir asserted. "We can only pick 11 players and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in the IPL. If we judge Sai on the basis of four to five games, we will never be able to build something."

Sudharsan enters the Test arena on the back of a phenomenal individual season in the Indian Premier League, giving the management immense confidence in his current rhythm despite his modest early Test average of just over 27 across his initial six appearances.

Solving India's Number Three Dilemma

The one-drop position has turned into a glaring revolving door for the Indian Test side since the departure of veteran anchor Cheteshwar Pujara. A staggering seven different batters have been experimented with at the position, with none managing to permanently cement their place.

Shubman Gill previously enjoyed the longest tenure at number three before sliding down to number four upon taking over the Test captaincy - a shift prompted by the red-ball retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following Gill's reassignment, the management tried several options, including Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Padikkal, but a recent 2-0 series loss to South Africa brought the lack of stability right back into focus.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What position will Sai Sudharsan play in the upcoming Test match?

Sai Sudharsan will bat at the crucial number three position for India in the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan. This confirmation comes from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Why did Gautam Gambhir select Sai Sudharsan for the number three spot?

Gambhir believes Sudharsan hasn't been given a consistent chance in the longest format, emphasizing the need for a

What has been the issue with India's number three batting position recently?

Since Cheteshwar Pujara's departure, the number three position has been unstable, with seven different batters experimented with. No one has managed to permanently cement their place in the team.

Who previously played at number three for India in Tests?

Shubman Gill previously held the number three position. He moved to number four after taking over the Test captaincy, following the red-ball retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs Afghanistan Sai Sudharsan IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG 1st Test
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