‘Gita’ Preacher Arrested In Mathura Over Rape, Brainwashing Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Self-styled preacher arrested in Mathura for exploiting followers.

He brainwashed youth online; one woman filed a complaint.

Police allege sexual exploitation, manipulation; victims safely returned home.

A self-styled spiritual preacher has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on allegations of brainwashing young men and women and sexually exploiting female followers, police said.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Abhishek alias Adikarta Narayan Das, is a native of Bhubaneswar in Odisha and had been living in the Shergarhia locality of Radhakund. According to investigators, he projected himself as a religious preacher who delivered online discourses on the Bhagavad Gita.

Police alleged that several young people, including educated women, came under his influence through these online sermons and later began living at his residence.

Arrest Follows Complaint by Woman

The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint at Govardhan police station on May 25, 2026.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation and manipulation.

Following an investigation and verification of the allegations, Govardhan police arrested the accused from the Shergarhia area of Radhakund.

Police Allege Victims Were Manipulated

Govardhan Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh said the accused, identified by police as Abhishek Mishra, had been residing in the Radhakund area for nearly three years.

According to the police investigation, he allegedly persuaded young men and women to join him and then subjected them to psychological manipulation. Investigators further alleged that he conducted so-called "Gandharva marriages" involving women who had come under his influence.

Police claim that he used similar methods with a woman from Chhattisgarh, who was later allegedly sexually exploited.

Woman From Chhattisgarh Filed FIR

Officials said the complainant from Chhattisgarh approached Govardhan police station and submitted a written complaint on May 25, leading to the registration of an FIR.

After gathering evidence and examining the allegations, police moved ahead with the arrest of the accused.

Authorities also said that young men and women who had been staying with the accused have been safely handed over to their respective families.

Investigation Continues

Police said further legal proceedings are underway and additional aspects of the case are being examined.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and verify the full extent of the allegations against the accused.

Officials have not disclosed whether more complainants have come forward as part of the ongoing investigation.

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