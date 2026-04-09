Why KL Rahul Is Now Miles Ahead Of Virat Kohli In IPL Chases; Check Stats

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The debate over the greatest finisher in the history of the Indian Premier League has taken a dramatic turn following the latest round of matches in 2026. While Virat Kohli has long been hailed as the ultimate "Chase Master" due to his mountain of runs, a deeper look at the statistics reveals that KL Rahul is now significantly more efficient when it comes to steering a second-innings pursuit.

Following his masterclass of 92 off 52 balls against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday night, the Delhi Capitals captain has pulled further ahead in the race for batting consistency.

The Great Average Divide

The most telling statistic in this rivalry is the batting average during a chase. While Kohli has built his reputation on volume, Rahul has achieved a level of reliability that the former India captain has struggled to match in recent seasons.

According to the latest 2026 performance data, Rahul maintains a staggering chasing average of 47.92 across 66 innings. In contrast, Kohli’s average while chasing sits at 41.51. While a difference of six runs may seem minor on paper, in the high-pressure environment of a T20 chase, it represents a massive gap in reliability.

Why Rahul Is More Relatable

The ability to cross the fifty-run mark is where the separation becomes even more apparent. Rahul has recorded 25 half-centuries in just 66 chasing innings. This means the opening batter crosses the fifty-run threshold in roughly 38 percent of his chases.

Kohli, despite playing nearly double the number of chasing innings, has recorded 33 fifties. His conversion rate stands at 26 percent, meaning Rahul is statistically much more likely to play a match-winning knock once the sun goes down.

The All-Time Leaderboard

The 2026 rankings show that Kohli has actually slipped out of the elite top five for chasing averages. The current leaderboard for players with a minimum of 10 chasing innings is as follows:

David Miller: 49.08

KL Rahul: 47.92

Jos Buttler: 44.15

David Warner: 43.80

Virat Kohli: 41.51

While Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL chases with over 4,000 runs, his recent struggles with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have seen his efficiency take a hit.