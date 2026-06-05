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HomeCitiesKhan Sir Booked For Attempt To Murder After Attack On His Patna Coaching Centre

Khan Sir Booked For Attempt To Murder After Attack On His Patna Coaching Centre

The development follows a vandalism incident at his coaching institute in Patna this week in which unidentified persons allegedly attacked the coaching centre and pelted stones at the premises.

By : Shashank Kumar | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khan Sir booked for firing, attempt to murder charges.
  • Security guards detained for alleged firing, weapons recovered.
  • Institute vandalized before firing; rival coaching director arrested.

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, has been booked by Patna Police in connection with a firing case linked to his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS).

An FIR has been registered against Khan Sir at Kadamkuan police station under charges of attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. Police registered the case based on findings that emerged during the arrest and interrogation of security personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

The development comes days after violence and vandalism were reported at the coaching institute's premises in Patna.

Guards Detained After Alleged Firing Video Surfaces

Bihar Police on Thursday detained two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies for alleged firing, a day after unidentified persons vandalised the coaching centre and pelted stones at the premises.

According to police, the action followed the circulation of a purported video on social media that appeared to show two guards firing shots into the air.

A case was subsequently registered at Kadamkuan police station and an investigation was launched.

"During investigations, police obtained a purported video showing two individuals carrying out aerial firing. Following verification of the video, two guards linked to KGS have been taken into custody for questioning," the office of the City SP (Central) said in a statement.

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Weapons Seized, Forensic Examination Underway

Investigators said the weapons allegedly used during the firing have been recovered and sent for forensic examination.

Police are examining the sequence of events surrounding the violence, including the circumstances under which the firing allegedly took place.

The findings from the interrogation of the detained guards reportedly formed the basis for registering the case against Khan Sir.

Coaching Centre Came Under Attack

The incident began when a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the institute and threw stones at the premises on Tuesday night.

Soon after the attack, Khan Sir claimed that individuals linked to a rival coaching institute were responsible for the violence and alleged firing.

However, he later stated that only a police investigation could conclusively establish whether firing had actually taken place.

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Rival Coaching Centre Director Among Those Arrested

Police said three people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism incident, including the director of a rival coaching institute.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into both the attack on the coaching centre and the alleged firing incident.

Further legal action will be taken based on evidence collected during the probe, police said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Khan Sir been booked by the police?

Popular educator Khan Sir has been booked by Patna Police in connection with a firing case at his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies. Charges include attempt to murder and Arms Act provisions.

What led to the case being registered against Khan Sir?

The case against Khan Sir was registered based on findings from the interrogation of security personnel. These guards were detained after a video showed them allegedly firing shots into the air.

What incident preceded the alleged firing?

The incident began when a group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalized Khan Global Studies and threw stones at the premises. This occurred days before the firing allegations surfaced.

Were any arrests made regarding the vandalism?

Yes, police arrested three people in connection with the vandalism incident at the coaching centre. This includes the director of a rival coaching institute.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faisal Khan Khan Sir PATNA
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