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HomeSportsCricketWATCH | 'Yes Bro, I'm Virgin': Axar Patel Reveals DC Star's Hilarious Blunder During Concussion Test

WATCH | 'Yes Bro, I'm Virgin': Axar Patel Reveals DC Star's Hilarious Blunder During Concussion Test

A dazed Ashutosh looked straight at the team physio and confidently blurted out an entirely unrelated, deeply personal statement.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 01:52 PM (IST)

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel recently sat down with sports presenter Jatin Sapru and shared a genuinely hysterical, lesser-known anecdote that left everyone in stitches. During a conversation on "Like An Athlete," an original sports storytelling series produced by Humans of Bombay, host Sapru asked Patel about the funniest thing he had ever witnessed on the field during a pressure situation.

Axar Patel pointed to a recent incident involving dynamic batter Ashutosh Sharma and the team's medical staff.

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The incident occurred after Ashutosh took a sharp blow directly to his helmet while batting. In accordance with strict player safety protocols, the team's foreign physio, Craig, immediately rushed out to the middle to conduct a standard, mandatory concussion assessment.

Before the medical professional could even begin his standard baseline questions - usually meant to test memory and cognitive awareness - a dazed Ashutosh looked straight at him and confidently blurted out an entirely unrelated, deeply personal statement.

Recalling the side-splitting exchange, Patel shared:

"He got hit on the helmet, and our physio Craig went to check on him for a concussion assessment. Before Craig could even ask anything, Ashutosh looked at him and said, 'Yes bro, I'm virgin!"

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Breaking the Tension

The completely unprompted and bizarre declaration completely threw the medical protocol out the window. Craig, who hadn't even opened his mouth to ask a single diagnostic question, stood frozen in absolute disbelief.

The utter absurdity of the answer instantly dissolved the high-stress atmosphere of the match. According to Patel, the sheer confusion on the physio's face coupled with Ashutosh's straight-faced delivery triggered an uncontrollable fit of giggles, with neither the player nor the doctor able to contain their laughter for the rest of the stoppage

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who shared the funny anecdote about Ashutosh Sharma?

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel shared the story during a conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru on the series

What happened to Ashutosh Sharma on the field?

Ashutosh Sharma was hit on the helmet during a match, which prompted the team's foreign physio, Craig, to perform a concussion assessment.

What was Ashutosh Sharma's unexpected response to the physio?

Before the physio could ask any questions, a dazed Ashutosh looked at him and confidently stated,

How did the physio react to Ashutosh's statement?

The physio, Craig, was initially frozen in disbelief. The absurdity of the answer instantly dissolved the tension, leading both to uncontrollable laughter.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel Ashutosh Sharma IPL IPL 2026
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