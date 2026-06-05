Indian all-rounder Axar Patel recently sat down with sports presenter Jatin Sapru and shared a genuinely hysterical, lesser-known anecdote that left everyone in stitches. During a conversation on "Like An Athlete," an original sports storytelling series produced by Humans of Bombay, host Sapru asked Patel about the funniest thing he had ever witnessed on the field during a pressure situation.

Axar Patel pointed to a recent incident involving dynamic batter Ashutosh Sharma and the team's medical staff.

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The incident occurred after Ashutosh took a sharp blow directly to his helmet while batting. In accordance with strict player safety protocols, the team's foreign physio, Craig, immediately rushed out to the middle to conduct a standard, mandatory concussion assessment.

Before the medical professional could even begin his standard baseline questions - usually meant to test memory and cognitive awareness - a dazed Ashutosh looked straight at him and confidently blurted out an entirely unrelated, deeply personal statement.

Recalling the side-splitting exchange, Patel shared:

"He got hit on the helmet, and our physio Craig went to check on him for a concussion assessment. Before Craig could even ask anything, Ashutosh looked at him and said, 'Yes bro, I'm virgin!"

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Jatin Sapru - "Funniest things on the field in tense situation ?". (Humans of Bombay)



Axar Patel - "Just now, A ball hit on Ashutosh Sharma helmet & physio go for check him".



Axar Patel - "Ashutosh said to Physio, Yes bro I am Virgin". 😂



Jatin Sapru - "It seems the impact… pic.twitter.com/QeNBoOl41L — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) June 5, 2026

Breaking the Tension

The completely unprompted and bizarre declaration completely threw the medical protocol out the window. Craig, who hadn't even opened his mouth to ask a single diagnostic question, stood frozen in absolute disbelief.

The utter absurdity of the answer instantly dissolved the high-stress atmosphere of the match. According to Patel, the sheer confusion on the physio's face coupled with Ashutosh's straight-faced delivery triggered an uncontrollable fit of giggles, with neither the player nor the doctor able to contain their laughter for the rest of the stoppage