When Is Shardiya Navratri 2026? Check Full Schedule, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, And Dussehra Date

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Shardiya Navratri 2026: As the sacred period of Chaitra Navratri concludes, devotees now turn their attention to Shardiya Navratri, the most widely celebrated and spiritually significant Navratri of the year. This festival not only honours Goddess Durga but also coincides with major celebrations like Durga Puja and Dussehra, making it a time of immense devotion and cultural vibrancy.

In 2026, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 11 and conclude on October 20. With travel plans and festive preparations often made well in advance, knowing the exact dates and rituals becomes essential for devotees across the country.

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Shardiya Navratri 2026: Full Tithi Calendar

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Here is the complete day-wise calendar for the nine sacred days:

October 11, 2026 – Pratipada (Ghatasthapana)

October 12, 2026 – Dwitiya

October 13, 2026 – Tritiya

October 14, 2026 – Chaturthi

October 15, 2026 – Panchami

October 16, 2026 – Shashthi (Durga Puja begins)

October 17, 2026 – Saptami (Maha Saptami)

October 18, 2026 – Saptami continues

October 19, 2026 – Durga Ashtami

October 20, 2026 – Navami, Vrat Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

Ghatasthapana Muhurat 2026

The auspicious beginning of Navratri is marked by Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual symbolising the invocation of Goddess Durga.

Pratipada Tithi Begins: October 10 at 9:19 PM

October 10 at 9:19 PM Pratipada Tithi Ends: October 11 at 9:30 PM

October 11 at 9:30 PM Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:19 AM to 10:12 AM

6:19 AM to 10:12 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM

Performing the ritual during these timings is believed to invite divine blessings and positive energy into the home.

Spiritual Significance Of Shardiya Navratri

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According to Hindu scriptures, Shardiya Navratri commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura after a fierce nine-day battle. This triumph symbolises the eternal victory of good over evil and righteousness over darkness.

Spiritually, this period falls during Dakshinayan, a time considered ideal for meditation, discipline and inner growth. Devotees believe that sincere worship during these days purifies the soul, enhances devotion and removes obstacles from life.

It is also believed that prayers offered during this time help eliminate negative energies and pave the way for peace, prosperity and spiritual upliftment.

Rituals To Follow During Shardiya Navratri

Ghatasthapana: The festival begins with the installation of a sacred kalash, marking the invocation of the Goddess into the household.

The festival begins with the installation of a sacred kalash, marking the invocation of the Goddess into the household. Fasting And Devotion: Devotees observe fasts based on their capacity, consuming fruits or following strict dietary rules to cleanse both body and mind.

Devotees observe fasts based on their capacity, consuming fruits or following strict dietary rules to cleanse both body and mind. Worship Of Navdurga: Each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri, symbolising various aspects of divine power.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri, symbolising various aspects of divine power. Charity And Good Deeds: Offering food, clothes and donations to the needy is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Offering food, clothes and donations to the needy is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding. Recitation Of Sacred Texts: Reading the Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa during these nine days is believed to bring divine protection and blessings.

Reading the Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa during these nine days is believed to bring divine protection and blessings. Havan And Yajna: Performing havan, especially on Ashtami or Navami, is considered highly beneficial for spiritual purification.

Performing havan, especially on Ashtami or Navami, is considered highly beneficial for spiritual purification. Kanya Pujan: On Ashtami or Navami, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess and offered food and gifts.

Why Shardiya Navratri Holds Special Importance

Unlike other Navratris, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated on a grand scale across India, blending deep spirituality with vibrant cultural traditions. From elaborate Durga Puja pandals to Ramlila performances leading up to Dussehra, the festival creates a powerful collective energy of faith and celebration.

It is not just a religious observance, but a time that brings communities together, strengthens cultural identity and inspires devotion across generations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]