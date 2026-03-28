Shardiya Navratri in 2026 will commence on October 11 and conclude on October 20. This period is considered highly spiritually significant for devotees.
When Is Shardiya Navratri 2026? Check Full Schedule, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, And Dussehra Date
Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins on October 11. Check full tithi calendar, Ghatasthapana muhurat, rituals and spiritual significance.
Shardiya Navratri 2026: As the sacred period of Chaitra Navratri concludes, devotees now turn their attention to Shardiya Navratri, the most widely celebrated and spiritually significant Navratri of the year. This festival not only honours Goddess Durga but also coincides with major celebrations like Durga Puja and Dussehra, making it a time of immense devotion and cultural vibrancy.
In 2026, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 11 and conclude on October 20. With travel plans and festive preparations often made well in advance, knowing the exact dates and rituals becomes essential for devotees across the country.
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Shardiya Navratri 2026: Full Tithi Calendar
Here is the complete day-wise calendar for the nine sacred days:
- October 11, 2026 – Pratipada (Ghatasthapana)
- October 12, 2026 – Dwitiya
- October 13, 2026 – Tritiya
- October 14, 2026 – Chaturthi
- October 15, 2026 – Panchami
- October 16, 2026 – Shashthi (Durga Puja begins)
- October 17, 2026 – Saptami (Maha Saptami)
- October 18, 2026 – Saptami continues
- October 19, 2026 – Durga Ashtami
- October 20, 2026 – Navami, Vrat Parana, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami
Ghatasthapana Muhurat 2026
The auspicious beginning of Navratri is marked by Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual symbolising the invocation of Goddess Durga.
- Pratipada Tithi Begins: October 10 at 9:19 PM
- Pratipada Tithi Ends: October 11 at 9:30 PM
- Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:19 AM to 10:12 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM
Performing the ritual during these timings is believed to invite divine blessings and positive energy into the home.
Spiritual Significance Of Shardiya Navratri
According to Hindu scriptures, Shardiya Navratri commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura after a fierce nine-day battle. This triumph symbolises the eternal victory of good over evil and righteousness over darkness.
Spiritually, this period falls during Dakshinayan, a time considered ideal for meditation, discipline and inner growth. Devotees believe that sincere worship during these days purifies the soul, enhances devotion and removes obstacles from life.
It is also believed that prayers offered during this time help eliminate negative energies and pave the way for peace, prosperity and spiritual upliftment.
Rituals To Follow During Shardiya Navratri
- Ghatasthapana: The festival begins with the installation of a sacred kalash, marking the invocation of the Goddess into the household.
- Fasting And Devotion: Devotees observe fasts based on their capacity, consuming fruits or following strict dietary rules to cleanse both body and mind.
- Worship Of Navdurga: Each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri, symbolising various aspects of divine power.
- Charity And Good Deeds: Offering food, clothes and donations to the needy is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.
- Recitation Of Sacred Texts: Reading the Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa during these nine days is believed to bring divine protection and blessings.
- Havan And Yajna: Performing havan, especially on Ashtami or Navami, is considered highly beneficial for spiritual purification.
- Kanya Pujan: On Ashtami or Navami, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess and offered food and gifts.
Why Shardiya Navratri Holds Special Importance
Unlike other Navratris, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated on a grand scale across India, blending deep spirituality with vibrant cultural traditions. From elaborate Durga Puja pandals to Ramlila performances leading up to Dussehra, the festival creates a powerful collective energy of faith and celebration.
It is not just a religious observance, but a time that brings communities together, strengthens cultural identity and inspires devotion across generations.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Shardiya Navratri be celebrated in 2026?
What is the significance of Shardiya Navratri?
Shardiya Navratri commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. It's also a time for meditation and inner growth.
What are the key rituals performed during Shardiya Navratri?
Key rituals include Ghatasthapana, fasting, worshipping the Navdurga, charity, reciting sacred texts like Durga Saptashati, performing Havan, and Kanya Pujan.
When does Durga Puja begin during Shardiya Navratri 2026?
Durga Puja begins on the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, which falls on October 16, 2026. This marks a significant part of the festivities.
What is Ghatasthapana and when is it performed in 2026?
Ghatasthapana is the sacred ritual that marks the beginning of Navratri, invoking Goddess Durga. In 2026, it will be performed on October 11, with the muhurat from 6:19 AM to 10:12 AM.