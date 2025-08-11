Raksha Bandhan 2026 — Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of This Sacred Festival

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. This beautiful celebration not only strengthens the relationship between siblings but also unites the entire family in love, affection, and togetherness. The sacred thread of Rakhi holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning, which is why people eagerly await this festival every year.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: In Hindu tradition, performing this auspicious ritual at the right muhurat is considered essential. Observing the right timing ensures blessings, prosperity, and protection for both the brother and sister. For Raksha Bandhan 2026, mark your calendars in advance as the day brings favourable conditions for celebrating without the shadow of Bhadra Kaal.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date And Muhurat

In 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. This year, there will be no Bhadra Kaal, allowing sisters to tie Rakhi throughout the day. The auspicious Shravan Purnima will begin on August 27, 2026, at 9:08 AM and will end on August 28, 2026, at 9:48 AM.

Shubh Muhurat For Tying Rakhi:

On August 28, the shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM, giving a total of 3 hours and 51 minutes for the ceremony.

Mythological Connection Of Rakhi With Lord Indra

The origins of Rakhi are linked to an ancient legend involving Goddess Indrani. As per the story, Goddess Indrani tied a sacred thread on Lord Indra’s wrist during a fierce battle, granting him the power to defeat the demons. This highlights the protective and divine strength of the Rakhi thread.

Raksha Bandhan In The Mahabharat

According to the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna advised Yudhishthir to tie a Rakhi for protection and victory during the war. Another popular episode narrates how Draupadi tore a strip of cloth from her saree to stop Lord Krishna’s bleeding finger. In return, Krishna promised her eternal protection, a divine bond that defines the essence of Raksha Bandhan.