Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRaksha Bandhan 2026 — Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of This Sacred Festival

Raksha Bandhan 2026 — Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of This Sacred Festival

Know the Raksha Bandhan 2026 date, auspicious muhurat, and mythological significance. Discover ancient legends and the spiritual meaning of this sacred Hindu festival.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:51 PM (IST)

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. This beautiful celebration not only strengthens the relationship between siblings but also unites the entire family in love, affection, and togetherness. The sacred thread of Rakhi holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning, which is why people eagerly await this festival every year.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: In Hindu tradition, performing this auspicious ritual at the right muhurat is considered essential. Observing the right timing ensures blessings, prosperity, and protection for both the brother and sister. For Raksha Bandhan 2026, mark your calendars in advance as the day brings favourable conditions for celebrating without the shadow of Bhadra Kaal.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2026 — When Does Sawan Begin? Check Somwar Vrat Dates And Shiv Puja Rituals

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date And Muhurat

In 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. This year, there will be no Bhadra Kaal, allowing sisters to tie Rakhi throughout the day. The auspicious Shravan Purnima will begin on August 27, 2026, at 9:08 AM and will end on August 28, 2026, at 9:48 AM.

Shubh Muhurat For Tying Rakhi:

On August 28, the shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM, giving a total of 3 hours and 51 minutes for the ceremony.

Mythological Connection Of Rakhi With Lord Indra

The origins of Rakhi are linked to an ancient legend involving Goddess Indrani. As per the story, Goddess Indrani tied a sacred thread on Lord Indra’s wrist during a fierce battle, granting him the power to defeat the demons. This highlights the protective and divine strength of the Rakhi thread.

Raksha Bandhan In The Mahabharat

According to the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna advised Yudhishthir to tie a Rakhi for protection and victory during the war. Another popular episode narrates how Draupadi tore a strip of cloth from her saree to stop Lord Krishna’s bleeding finger. In return, Krishna promised her eternal protection, a divine bond that defines the essence of Raksha Bandhan.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date Rakhi Muhurat 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
‘This Fight Is Not Political’: Rahul Gandhi Detained During EC March With INDIA Bloc Leaders
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Passengers Experience Turbulence Before Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport
Breaking News: PM Modi Flags Off 12th Vande Bharat Express: Nagpur to Pune | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Due to Technical Glitch | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Two Al Jazeera Journalists | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget