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HomePhoto GalleryReligion6 Ancient Sanskrit Lines That Can Make You Mentally Strong And Fearless

6 Ancient Sanskrit Lines That Can Make You Mentally Strong And Fearless

Discover powerful Sanskrit phrases that help reduce fear, build confidence, and bring mental strength through simple daily practice.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Discover powerful Sanskrit phrases that help reduce fear, build confidence, and bring mental strength through simple daily practice.

Motivational Quotes

1/6
Yat bhavo tat bhavati: This shlok highlights the power of thoughts and emotions. It conveys that a person’s mindset shapes their reality, and positive thinking leads to favourable outcomes. It serves as a reminder to maintain a hopeful and constructive outlook in life. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Yat bhavo tat bhavati: This shlok highlights the power of thoughts and emotions. It conveys that a person’s mindset shapes their reality, and positive thinking leads to favourable outcomes. It serves as a reminder to maintain a hopeful and constructive outlook in life. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
2/6
Ishwar asti mama shakti: This verse reflects deep faith in the divine. It signifies that true strength comes from believing in God, and when individuals connect their confidence with spiritual trust, they feel more empowered and resilient. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Ishwar asti mama shakti: This verse reflects deep faith in the divine. It signifies that true strength comes from believing in God, and when individuals connect their confidence with spiritual trust, they feel more empowered and resilient. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Motivational Quotes Ancient Sanskrit Mantra Sanskrit Mantra Sanskrit Quotes

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