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6 Ancient Sanskrit Lines That Can Make You Mentally Strong And Fearless
Discover powerful Sanskrit phrases that help reduce fear, build confidence, and bring mental strength through simple daily practice.
Motivational Quotes
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
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