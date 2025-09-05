When Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Celebrated In 2026? Know Date, Auspicious Timing, And All

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionWhen Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Celebrated In 2026? Know Date, Auspicious Timing, And All

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14 with special puja rituals and cultural significance. Check tithi, puja muhurat, moon sighting time, and the importance of Ganesh puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
On September 6 this year, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh with chants of “Agale Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” during Ganesh Visarjan. For devotees, the ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi hold immense significance. Every year, people eagerly await the arrival of Ganpati. Looking ahead, Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Timing And Rituals For Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Date And Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada will begin at 7:06 AM on September 14, 2026, and end at 7:44 AM on September 15, 2026.

  • Ganesh Puja Muhurat (Madhyahna): 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM
  • Duration: 2 hours 28 minutes
  • Prohibited Moon Sighting: 9:01 AM to 8:09 PM
  • Duration: 11 hours 08 minutes

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees should take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably in yellow or red. After taking a vow of fasting, set up the puja area in the northeast direction. Spread a red or white cloth on the altar and place the idol of Lord Ganesh. A Kalash (sacred pot) should be installed to the right of the idol, topped with a coconut and tied with a sacred thread. Offer durva (grass) in pairs and prepare modak or laddoo as bhog. After listening to the Ganesh Katha, conclude the rituals with an aarti.

Significance Of Ganesh Puja

Lord Ganesh is revered as one of the five prime deities in Hinduism, along with Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and Lord Surya. In Indian tradition, Ganesh is worshipped as the provider of wisdom, intellect, and prosperity, the remover of obstacles, and the bringer of auspiciousness, protection, and success.

It is believed that no auspicious ritual or religious ceremony begins without invoking Lord Ganesh. From grand ceremonies to simple undertakings, the worship of Lord Ganesh is considered essential for success and blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Date Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Time
